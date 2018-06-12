Spanish Broadcasting System, Head Of Content Development, Bianca Alarcon Honored At The 116th Street Festival In New York By The Puerto Rican Community

Ms. Alarcon joined Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) as an Art Director, and has been the Head of Content Development since 2017. Bianca is responsible for the long-range strategic planning and operational matters of LaMusica App and is instrumental in the creation of Digital content for each of our stations.

"From New York to Puerto Rico. This award does not belong to me. It belongs to the 4,654 + who lost their lives, to those who still do not have light nor water, and those who lost their homes. This is for all the people of Puerto Rico. I love you very much and I'll see you soon. #PuertoRicoSeLevanta," stated Bianca Alarcon on her Instagram account (@queenb_dasme) following the event.

Albert Rodriguez, SBS's COO commented, "Bianca was instrumental in the Company's effort to rally our communities to provide much needed resources to the victims of Hurricane Maria. We congratulate Ms. Alarcon for her relentless support of the Puerto Rican community both directly after the hurricane to this current day."

The globally recognized 116th Street Festival celebrated its 33rd year in New York City. 200,000 attendees from around the country gathered with mixed emotions at this year's festival, for its first event since Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

The 116th Street Festival started in 1985 as 'Abrazo Fraternal', and has grown to encompass 20 blocks. The annual event began as a lead-in to the Puerto Rican Day Parade, and has grown to become part of the annual tradition synonymous with the celebration of the Puerto Rican spirit and pride. The famous festival continues to bring an economic advantage to the neighborhood, as well as offer a communal atmosphere for Hispanics.

It is with great pride, SBS congratulates our Head of Content Development, and honors her achievements in the Hispanic community.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 250 affiliated stations reaching 94% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

MEDIA CONTACT FOR SBS:

Vladimir Gomez

vgomez@sbscorporate.com

(786) 470-1644

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spanish-broadcasting-system-head-of-content-development-bianca-alarcon-honored-at-the-116th-street-festival-in-new-york-by-the-puerto-rican-community-300664502.html

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spanishbroadcasting.com

