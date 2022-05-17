SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM'S 2022 VIRTUAL NEWFRONT: GREATNESS HAPPENS HERE REINFORCES THE POWER OF INVESTING IN MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESSES IN ORDER TO CULTURALLY AND EFFECTIVELY REACH U.S. HISPANICS

Through a video and interactive presentation, the #1 fastest growing Hispanic-owned multimedia company in the nation showcases how brands achieve a greater return and Hispanic consumer loyalty when they invest in minority-owned businesses

MIAMI, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) (OTC Pink: SBSAA), the largest Hispanic-owned and minority certified multimedia and entertainment company in the U.S. released today its 2022 virtual newfront: Greatness Happens Here. Through a video and virtual presentation, SBS reinforces the power of investing in minority-owned businesses by showcasing how its audio, digital and live music platforms culturally and effectively reach 25 million U.S. Hispanics each week.

"Collaborating with minority-owned businesses like Spanish Broadcasting System is not a trend, it's a necessity for any brand that is looking to establish an authentic and meaningful connection with U.S. Hispanics, one of the largest growing ethnic groups in country," stated Raúl Alarcón, chairman, SBS. "Greatness Happens Here is more than our newfront presentation, it is a call-to-action to the advertising community that gives a direct message: Brands experience a greater return when they invest in minority-owned multimedia companies. It's time for us to receive equal opportunities and fair share."

During a 3-minute video presentation, featuring newly appointed President, SBS, Albert Rodriguez, viewers are taken behind the scenes at Spanish Broadcasting System headquarters where they'll learn about the scale and programming of its owned-and-operated radio stations, AIRE Radio Networks, the largest minority-certified audio network, LaMusica, the #1 Hispanic streaming app, MegaTV and its live music division, SBS Entertainment. Rodriguez also formally announces the acquisition of it two new radio stations under the legendary El Zol Brand: WPYO-FM 95.3 in Orlando and WSUN-FM 97.1 in Tampa, making SBS the largest broadcaster in Florida.

"Spanish Broadcasting System was founded over 40 years ago by Pablo Raúl Alarcón, a Cuban immigrant, who had dreams of super-serving U.S. Hispanics with relatable news, information and entertainment, said Albert Rodriguez, President, SBS. "We continue to uphold his legacy by creating culturally engaging programming and experiences and expanding our footprint in concert with Hispanics of all backgrounds from coast-to-coast."

Greatness Happens Here represents the second phase of SBS's It Happens Here campaign. In addition to the video presentation, the 2022 newfront contains an informative interactive website that provides a deeper look across the effectiveness of working with minority-owned multimedia businesses as well as the overall SBS portfolio:

SBS Audience: SBS's audience represents 44% of the U.S. Hispanic Population and is loyal, committed and exclusive to its platform. Through its high-ranking stations, SBS strategically connects advertisers with Hispanics who reside in top markets that hold the largest Hispanic spending power.

SBS's audience represents 44% of the U.S. Hispanic Population and is loyal, committed and exclusive to its platform. Through its high-ranking stations, SBS strategically connects advertisers with Hispanics who reside in top markets that hold the largest Hispanic spending power. SBS Owned and Operated Audio Stations & Programming: Our audio portfolio consists of 20 high-ranking Spanish-Language stations in key formats and top markets . Stations include WSKQ-FM 97.9, the #1 on-air and streamed station in New York and America, regardless of language. Also, KLAX-FM 97.9, a regional Mexican format station, celebrating 30 years of success in the L.A. market. SBS' robust programming portfolio also includes Al Aire con El Terri, #1 in Los Angeles and the fastest-growing syndicated Regional-Mexican morning show; Omar y Argelia Show , celebrating a 20-year trajectory and recently relaunched in the L.A. market on KXOL-FM, La Mega 96.3; Alex Sensation – dominating the 10a-3p daypart in the country as well as Molusco y los Reyes de la Punta , premiering in El Nuevo Zol in Orlando and Tampa .

AIRE Radio Networks, , is the distribution platform for our exclusive programming and iconic on-air personalities. The network consists of a variety of targeted vehicles designed to reach the various demographics that matter most to our advertisers. From Latinas to millennials, AIRE Radio Networks is designed to target the nation's powerful Latino consumers. LaMusica Digital & Mobile App: LaMusica App, the #1 Hispanic streaming app , was created by Latinos, for Latinos, with the mission of over-delivering on their desire for more culturally relevant digital content. As the official one-stop shop for Latin music and culture, LaMusica is where Hispanics go for their favorite SBS radio stations, streams, ( including the #1 most streamed Spanish Language radio station in the country, WSKQ-FM) , playlists, video content, exclusive artist information, a wide array of podcasts and so much more.

SBS Entertainment brings to life some of the most iconic live Latin music experiences and relishes in the loyalty of Hispanic consumers from coast-to-coast. MegaTV: MegaTV is available in 21MM paid homes across DirecTV and ATT U-verse and features some of the most trusted and recognized TV personalities and exclusive programming. Its iconic shows include Bayly, Ahora con Oscar Haza , Mega News with Mario Andrés Moreno, Sevcec, Hablando Claro con El Padre Alberto, Buena Vida con Dr. Maritza Fuentes and many more.

Agency partners will also have the opportunity to enter to win an exclusive VIP all-expense paid trip to experience greatness at Calibash 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

"Minority-owned multimedia businesses should be considered at the same level as the larger groups because we have the trust, reach and loyalty of U.S. Hispanics," continued Rodriguez. "At SBS, we are proud of our Hispanic-ownership, leadership and our dedicated team who understand how to truly engage our community at scale. Across all SBS properties, brands experience a greater return, greater U.S. Hispanic consumer reach and loyalty, as well as greater cultural content and experiences. Greatness Happens at SBS."

SBS 2022 Virtual NewFront Greatness Happens Here can be viewed exclusively at: https;//GreatnessHappensHere.SpanishBroadcasting.com

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 20 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 300 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation reaching 22MM homes through over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

SBS Contacts:

Elisa Torres, Executive Vice President AIRE RADIO NETWORKS

Media/ Press Contacts

Media/ Press Contacts

