Spanish Broadcasting System's Radio Stations Rank No. 1 & No. 2 Among Spanish-Language Stations In The Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Hollywood Market

This historic achievement in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Hollywood highlights the sustained dominance that SBS radio continues to have in daily lives of today's Hispanic consumers.

"Across Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Hollywood, our team continues to deliver the content our audiences seek," said Jesus Salas, EVP of Programming & Multiplatform Coordinator of SBS. "We are dedicated to serving our listeners and committed to delivering programming that keeps then engaged."

"Ahora con Oscar Haza " with respected journalist, Oscar Haza , the station's official morning show during the competitive morning hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. (EST) , has captured the number one position in morning drive in Miami - Ft. Lauderdale , Hollywood in HA 18-49, HA 25-54, and HA 35-64. "Ahora con Oscar Haza " cast, Luis Perozo and Sheffy Ramirez , delivers the most up-to-date information combined with exclusives, interviews, music, prizes, social media interaction and an extensive community outreach.

" with respected journalist, , the station's official morning show during the competitive morning hours of , has captured the number one position in morning drive in - , in HA 18-49, HA 25-54, and HA 35-64. "Ahora con " cast, and , delivers the most up-to-date information combined with exclusives, interviews, music, prizes, social media interaction and an extensive community outreach. In Miami - Ft. Lauderdale , Hollywood , "El Vacilon de La Gatita" with Betzy Vazquez , DJ. Peter Pam , Sandy, JC "El Bori" continues its winning streak in April' 18 as the No.2 show in AM Drive, regardless of language, beating out English-language competitors among HA 18-49 from 5 a.m. – 10 a.m. (EST) .

- , , "El Vacilon de La Gatita" with , DJ. , Sandy, JC "El Bori" continues its winning streak in April' 18 as the No.2 show in AM Drive, regardless of language, beating out English-language competitors among HA 18-49 from – . According to the latest, April'18 Nielsen Metro Survey Area, Alex Sensation, has become the personality and show of choice for Miami - Ft. Lauderdale , Hollywood listeners, achieving the market's top spot during the competitive midday hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (EST) in HA 18-49, HA 25-54, simultaneously in New York on WSKQ-FM Mega 97.9FM.

- , listeners, achieving the market's top spot during the competitive midday hours of in HA 18-49, HA 25-54, simultaneously in on WSKQ-FM Mega 97.9FM. Source: Nielsen Radio, Miami - Ft. Lauderdale , Hollywood ; Apr'18; Metro; HA 18-49, HA 35-64, HA M-S 6am-12am

Source: Nielsen Radio, Miami - Ft. Lauderdale , Hollywood ; Apr'18; Metro; HA 18-49, HA 35-64, HA M-S 6am-10am

Source: Nielsen Radio, Miami - Ft. Lauderdale , Hollywood ; Apr'18; Metro; HA 18-49, HA 35-64, HA M-S 10am-3pm

"We are extremely happy and super blessed by the overwhelming support of our incredible listeners, Thank you ALL for making us #1," stated Oscar Haza joined by Betzy Vazquez "La Gatita".

Donny Hudson, SBS VP of Sales and General Manager of SBS Miami commented, "WCMQ" Z92FM and "WXDJ" EL NUEVO ZOL 106.7FM has served as the epicenter of Hispanic culture in the Miami- Ft. Lauderdale, Hollywood market for over thirty years. These most recent Nielsen Data results solidify our leadership position in the marketplace as we continue to serve the market. Our stations are stronger than ever, with offerings expanding from over-the-air radio to digital, mobile and experiential programs. Our success is driven by the most compelling on-air personalities in the state, delivering the best programming and music with our concerts events."

Listeners from all over the globe can live stream EL NUEVO ZOL 106.7FM or Z92.3 FM, and all other SBS radio stations via LAMUSICA App, available as a free download at the Apple app store and at Google's Play store. For information about LAMUSICA please visit https://www.lamusica.com/

Spanish Broadcasting System, continues to hold the national leadership positions in the following genres; #1 Tropical, #1 Latin Urban, as well as the #1 Spanish-language station overall regardless of language WSKQ Mega 97.9FM with the most listeners in the nation.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 250 affiliated stations reaching 94% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LA Musica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

MEDIA CONTACT FOR SBS:

Vladimir Gomez

vgomez@sbscorporate.com

(786) 470-1644

Brad Edwards

Brad@theplunkettgroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spanish-broadcasting-systems-radio-stations-rank-no-1--no-2-among-spanish-language-stations-in-the-miami-ft-lauderdale-hollywood-market-300656994.html

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS)