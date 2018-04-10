Spanish Prepaid Cards Business & Investment Opportunities Market to Reach $23.19 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Spain Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 10.6%, increasing from US$ 15,484.6 million in 2018 to reach US$ 23,198.1 million by 2022.
This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Report Scope
- Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2013-2022) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked/underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government/public sector
- Consumer spend segments: Age, income, and gender
- Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services
- Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
- Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.
- - Gift card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.
- - Business & administrative expense card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- - Payroll card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- - Meal card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- - Healthcare and wellness card: Market size and forecast at category level.
- - Consumer incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- - Employee/partner incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- - Travel forex card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- - General purpose card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked/unbanked).
- - Remittance card: Market size and forecast at category level.
- - Teen and campus card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
- - Social security and other government benefit program cards: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
- - Insurance claim card: Market size and forecast at category level.
- - Entertainment and gaming card: Market size and forecast at category level.
- - Transit and toll card: Market size and forecast at category level.
- - Fuel, utilities, and other cards: Market size and forecast at category level.
Key Topics Covered
1 About this Report
2 Spain Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 Spain Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022
4 Spain Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022
5 Spain Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
6 Spain Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
7 Spain Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
8 Spain General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
9 Spain Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
10 Spain Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
11 Spain Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
12 Spain Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
13 Spain Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
14 Spain Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
15 Spain Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
16 Spain Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2021
17 Spain Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
18 Spain Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
19 Spain Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
20 Spain Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
