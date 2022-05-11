Spanish Research to Benefit from a new Read & Publish Agreement between AIP Publishing and Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC)

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is pleased to announce a partnership with Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas, the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), in a three-year Read and Publish agreement.

The agreement, which will be in effect through the end of 2024, enables all researchers at CSIC - an organization made up of more than 100 institutes and centers distributed throughout Spain - to publish open access without incurring article processing charges (APC) in a selection of AIP Publishing's peer-reviewed journals.

"CSIC is delighted to be able to offer to our researchers a new route to publish Open Access through our agreement with AIP Publishing," said CSIC's Unit for Information Resources Director Agnès Ponsati. "As one of the most important producers of scientific information in Spain, it is our mission to provide researchers with access to a large base of quality scientific information, which provides a foundation for the development of excellent science. Furthermore, at the same time, we are especially committed to the transition towards Open Access for scientific and academic publications. For this reason, we are pleased to have reached this Read and Publish agreement with AIP."

"We are excited to collaborate with CSIC as Spain's largest public research institution," said Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "This agreement with CSIC underpins our commitment to support the scientific community around the world in advancing the physical sciences."

ABOUT CSIC

The Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) is the largest public institution dedicated to scientific research and technological development in Spain, and the third largest in Europe. Its mission is to promote, coordinate, develop and disseminate scientific and technological multidisciplinary research, in order to contribute to the progress of knowledge and economic, social and cultural development.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

