SpanTech LLC Launches New "EZSPAN" Conveyors

What makes our EZSPAN conveyors unique compared to other standard belt conveyors is the fact that we use modular chain and not a fabric belt, which in turn eliminates any tracking issues that are considered "the norm" with belt conveyors. Also, our take-up units are not placed at the ends of the conveyor meaning when you order a 6-foot long conveyor, it will never deviate from this length. EZSPAN conveyors will fit in perfectly between machines without the worry of the take-up unit creating a huge gap or interfering with the machine.

The width of the chain is 300mm (11.8"). Loading capacity for any of these conveyors is 250 lbs. max. A Variable Frequency Drive is included in the system, as well as a "chain stretch" detector. The drive unit has been designed for increased performance and to make maintenance easier than ever.

We are offering several design options for the EZSPAN conveyor for greater flexibility and control.

2 Chain Styles: 6mm Plain (Smooth Top) and 6mm Raised (High-Friction)

VFD Options: 120/240 VAC (1P) & 240 VAC (1P) or (3P)

Available lengths: 730mm (28.7") – 9144mm (316.0")

Low Profile Nose Bar Option: 18mm (0.71") diameter

Option for Supports, Casters, and Guide Rail

About SpanTech, LLC : Renowned for durably-designed plastic chain conveyors and industry leading innovation in material handling, Span Tech is a recognized global leader in developing unique and customizable technical solutions for processing applications in core industries which include: food & beverage production, manufacturing, packaging, distribution, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and e-commerce. To keep up with all of our innovative ideas subscribe to our newsletter.

Contact us at 270.651.9166 | info@spantechllc.com, or visit us online at www.spantechconveyors.com.

