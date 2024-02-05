SPANX Appoints Cricket Whitton as CEO and Names Veteran Brand Transformation Leader Jeanne Jackson as Executive Chair

SPANX

05 Feb, 2024

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPANX, LLC, the globally renowned lifestyle brand, and leader in shapewear, announced its next generation of leadership. The Board of Directors has appointed Caroline (Cricket) Whitton to Chief Executive Officer and Jeanne Jackson as Executive Chair.

Whitton most recently served as SPANX's President and Chief Growth Officer, leading all revenue and growth efforts globally, and has been the driving force behind the brand's significant digital transformation since joining the company in 2017. Prior to Spanx she drove digital growth at retail brands including Wayfair and Design Within Reach. Whitton will partner with Jackson and SPANX's all-female Board to execute ambitious growth plans.

"I am so happy to announce Cricket as the CEO of SPANX. Her deep commitment to our brand gives me a lot of confidence in the continued success of our business," said Sara Blakely, Founder of SPANX. "I am also thrilled to welcome Jeanne Jackson to the SPANX family. Her unparalleled industry experience will be invaluable as we enter this next phase of growth and innovation. Cricket and Jeanne make a powerful team and I'm looking forward to working closely with them both in their new roles."

"I am honored to continue leading the incredible team at SPANX in this new capacity during this critical growth moment in the company's journey," said Cricket Whitton. "I'm energized by the opportunity to partner even more closely with Sara, our visionary founder, and to collaborate with Jeanne."

Jeanne Jackson brings decades of executive leadership experience at leading apparel, retail, and lifestyle brands. She has held C-level roles and Senior Leadership at NIKE, Inc., Walmart.com, The Gap, Inc., Victoria Secret, The Walt Disney Company and Saks Fifth Avenue, Inc. She is also a highly seasoned corporate director, currently serving on the Boards of Moncler SpA, Monster Beverage, and Delta Airlines. Jackson has been recognized for her leadership in transforming iconic brands' product and go-to-market strategies. She has been named one of Business Week's Top 25 Managers of the Year, Vanity Fair's America's Most Influential Women and Fortune's 50 Most Powerful Women in American Business.

"I have long admired the evolution and thoughtful expansion of the SPANX business. It has grown beyond its roots as a category-creator in shapewear and is increasingly recognized as a performance apparel business that cannot be defined by a single category," said Jackson. "The best is yet to come for SPANX, and I look forward to working with Cricket, Sara and the Board to drive the brand to the next level."

About SPANX, LLC
Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, SPANX, LLC is a dynamic women's brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. Now a powerhouse lifestyle brand, SPANX offers both innerwear solutions and figure-flattering outerwear, constantly identifying and solving problems from a women's point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, SPANX elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Further information is available at www.spanx.com. Follow SPANX on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @Spanx. 

