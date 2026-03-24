Spanx Taps Comedian Heather McMahan for Nostalgia-Fueled Campaign to Launch New Bra Collection SPANXsupersmooth™ BraVa

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanx, the global women's lifestyle brand, today unveils a digital campaign starring comedian Heather McMahan to support the launch of its new everyday t-shirt bra collection, SPANXsupersmooth™ BraVa.

Heather McMahan in SPANXsupersmooth™ BraVa Heather McMahan in SPANXsupersmooth™ BraVa

Lead by a majority female crew, the campaign playfully reimagines the glamorously kitschy 1980s-style bra advertisements through the female gaze. Set in a dreamy, soft-focus bedroom fantasy complete with pink satin sheets, overflowing lingerie drawers, soft lighting and dramatic bed poses, the creative nods to the era's over-the-top lingerie tropes. But instead of promising male approval or fantasy romance, Spanx and Heather McMahan flip the script, celebrating real-life comfort and confidence with self-awareness and humor.

"Wit and charm have always been part of who we are at SPANX, and with our BraVa campaign, we wanted someone who could really lean into that in a big way," noted Katie Weeks, SVP of Brand at Spanx. "Heather was the perfect fit. There's truly no one else who could step into a full 1980s lingerie fantasy and completely own it with a Spanx wink while still making it feel modern, confident and relatable."

ABOUT SPANXSUPERSMOOTH™ BRAVA

SPANXsupersmooth™ BraVa is a new collection of go-to, everyday t-shirt bras that provide smooth, seamless comfort under clothes. The bras are engineered with flexible hinge cups so that the cups are more free-floating, allowing them to move flexibly from the wire and adapt to the unique shape of her breasts. Plus, the wings are free-cut and bonded, providing her with extra support and smooth, seamless comfort. SPANXsupersmooth™ BraVa is available in three styles to meet her preferences: Lightly Lined, Unlined, and Push-Up, and a variety of skin tones and fashion shades. Customers can purchase the collection now on Spanx.com.

ABOUT SPANX, LLC

Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, Spanx, LLC is a dynamic women's brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. Now a powerhouse lifestyle brand, Spanx offers both innerwear and outerwear solutions, constantly identifying and solving wardrobe challenges from a woman's point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, Spanx elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Further information is available at spanx.com. Follow Spanx on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @Spanx.

SOURCE Spanx, Inc.