Spanx Brings Its Beloved AirEssentials® Collection to Luxury Destinations With First-Ever Resort Capsule

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Spanx, Inc.

Jul 23, 2026, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanx, the global women's lifestyle brand, announces today its first-ever luxury hospitality partnership with the launch of its AirEssentials® Getaway collection, a limited-edition resort capsule. Designed in collaboration with The Shelborne By Proper and Montauk Yacht Club, two independent luxury hotels within the Proper Hospitality portfolio, the collection celebrates a shared commitment to elevating the modern travel experience, where comfort, style, and setting all move in sync.

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The AirEssentials® Getaway Collection
The AirEssentials® Getaway Collection
The AirEssentials® Getaway Collection
The AirEssentials® Getaway Collection

"Since its debut, our AirEssentials® line has become a customer favorite for its incredibly soft fabric and effortless silhouettes," said Caitlin McCarthy, Vice President of Merchandising at Spanx. "She's reaching for it again and again for travel days and beyond because it's comfortable enough for the journey and polished enough for the destination. From Montauk to Miami, this collection celebrates that connection in a way that's unique to each location."

About the Collaboration
The AirEssentials® Getaway Collection extends one of the brand's most beloved franchises into luxury hospitality for the first time. Available for a limited time, the collection features custom AirEssentials® half-zips embroidered with the signature logos of The Shelborne By Proper, the newly reimagined Miami Beach landmark, and Montauk Yacht Club, the iconic East End destination. The capsule is available to purchase exclusively on Spanx.com and in the retail shops at both destinations, where guests can also discover a curated assortment of summer essentials from Spanx across lounge, active, and swim.

SOURCE Spanx, Inc.

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