Reintroducing Spanx Swim - Expertly Designed Swimwear That Smooths, Sculpts, and Shapes

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanx, the global women's lifestyle brand, announces the relaunch of its swimwear collection for 2026, positioning swim as a key category in the brand's next chapter. Built on over 25 years of shapewear innovation, the collection extends Spanx's expertise in fit and function into swim and introduces, for the first time, three distinct SPANXeffect™ compression levels within the assortment. Featuring refined silhouettes and modern colorways, the relaunch underscores Spanx's commitment to confidence-driven design and sets a new standard for performance-led swimwear.

The Spanx swimwear collection

"As the inventors of modern shapewear, swim is a natural extension of our expertise," said Wendy Hanson, VP of Innovation and Intimate Apparel Design at SPANX. "We've been listening closely to our consumers for years, testing and learning alongside them. That insight has allowed us to return to swim with a more intentional assortment that better addresses her needs and brings the SPANXeffect™ compression levels she already trusts into the category."

ABOUT SPANX® SWIM

Made from premium Italian fabrics and engineered with linings that provide three distinct levels of compression, Spanx swimwear leverages the brand's best-in-class shapewear technology to provide exceptional support without adding bulky layers or added weight. Each swimsuit style is breathable for maximum comfort, chlorine-resistant for durability, and provides UPF 50+ sun protection for her next sun-soaked getaway.

SPANXsmooth™ Swim: Light compression for barely there smoothing

SPANXshape™ Swim: Medium compression for when you want a little more tummy control and shaping

SPANXsculpt™ Swim: Strong compression that cinches and snatches

Select styles are available to purchase now on Spanx.com, with new styles and colorways to be introduced throughout the spring and summer.

ABOUT SPANX, LLC

Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, Spanx, LLC is a dynamic women's brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. Now a powerhouse lifestyle brand, Spanx offers both innerwear and outerwear solutions, constantly identifying and solving wardrobe challenges from a woman's point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, Spanx elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Further information is available at spanx.com. Follow Spanx on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @Spanx.

