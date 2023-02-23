SPAR Group, Inc. Names Antonio Calisto Pato as Chief Financial Officer

CFO Appointment Further Strengthens SPAR Group's Leadership Team

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) ("SPAR Group" and the "Corporation", and together with its subsidiaries the "Company"), a leading global provider of services to retail and consumer goods companies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Antonio Calisto Pato as the Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, effective February 27, 2023.

Mr. Calisto Pato brings strong business, finance and international leadership expertise with deep strategy, tax and operational acumen. Most recently, Antonio held CFO roles and directed all aspects of finance, accounting, treasury and tax as CFO for Earth Shoes and interim CFO for StreetTrend. Prior to these roles, Antonio held increasing leadership positions at Chiquita Brands International from 2011 to 2021. He also held financial and business leadership roles at Cemex in Switzerland and PWC in Luxembourg. Antonio speaks four languages (including those principally used in the Company's Brazilian and Mexican offices) and successfully earned a combined 5-year undergraduate and law degree in Portugal, and went on to complete his post-graduate degree in Tax from the Lisbon Business School. He also completed a Master of Advanced Studies in International Tax Law in the Netherlands at Leiden University and is completing his MBA from the University of North Carolina, Kenan-Flagler Business School at Chapel Hill, NC, where he currently resides.

"I am very pleased to welcome Antonio to SPAR and believe his financial expertise, international and business leadership experience will add significant value to our leadership," said Mike Matacunas, President and CEO. "He also brings a passion for business, a commitment to service and professional style that energizes the people around him. I look forward to working with him to drive value for our shareholders, employees and clients."

"I am thrilled to join SPAR Group at this pivotal moment in SPAR Group's history and am humbled by the opportunity to work with SPAR Group's management team to provide foundational financial leadership that will go hand in hand with growing SPAR's long-term shareholder value," said Antonio Calisto Pato.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a leading global services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers and consumer goods companies around the world. Our combination of scale, unique technology and expertise, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, separate us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

