SPAR Group, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22nd & 23rd

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) ("SPAR", "SPAR Group" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services with over 25,000+ team members deployed across nine countries, today announced that Mike Matacunas, President and CEO, and Fay DeVriese, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 23, 2022. SPAR Group's presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am ET on June 22nd and will be accessible through the conference site. The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed through the conference website, the host's main website: www.IDEASconferences.com , and in the investor relations section of the company's website: https://investors.sparinc.com/events-and-presentations.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected].

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a leading global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world's leading manufacturers and retail businesses, we provide specialized capabilities across more than nine countries. Our unique combination of scale, merchandising and marketing expertise, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, separate us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

Company Contact:

SPAR Group, Inc.

Fay DeVriese, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 248-364-8450

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin / Phillip Kupper

Tel: 214-616-2207

SOURCE Spar Group, Inc.