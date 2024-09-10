SPARACINO PLLC ANNOUNCES THREE MAJOR NEW HIRES AS FIRM CONTINUES ITS MISSION TO REPRESENT AMERICAN VICTIMS OF TERRORISM, TRAFFICKED PERSONS, WHISTLEBLOWERS, AND OTHERS SEEKING TO HOLD POWERFUL COMPANIES ACCOUNTABLE FOR EGREGIOUS WRONGDOING

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sparacino PLLC announced that Anthony Asuncion, Jacob Loshin, and Stacey Wilson have joined the Firm.

Sparacino PLLC, a D.C.-based litigation and investigations firm, represents over 4,000 Americans, including more than 1,000 Gold Star families, in anti-terrorism litigation matters. The Firm has already helped nearly 1,000 American victims of terrorism obtain judgments under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act against the Islamic Republic of Iran for its provision of material support to terrorist groups in Iraq and Afghanistan. In addition, Sparacino PLLC serves as investigative counsel in most of the ground-breaking cases that have been filed under the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act since Congress passed that legislation in 2016. It also filed a landmark anti-trafficking lawsuit relating to the construction of World Cup stadiums and other facilities in Qatar and secured a victory for whistleblowers at the Supreme Court in a significant False Claims Act case. In the future, the Firm intends to continue to aggressively seek justice for Americans in anti-terrorism litigation and expand its anti-trafficking, whistleblower, and commercial litigation practices.

Anthony Asuncion is a former federal prosecutor and seasoned trial lawyer with extensive experience in national security matters. Mr. Asuncion entered public service as an Assistant U.S. Attorney with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia ("USAO"), eventually serving as the Chief of the Felony Trial Section. While at the USAO, he handled a wide array of felony cases, many of which involved terrorism, espionage, export violations, and other crimes that threatened U.S. national security interests. In total, Mr. Asuncion tried over 100 jury trials. Mr. Asuncion left the USAO to become Deputy Chief of the Counterterrorism Section at Main Justice, where he managed and supervised the Department of Justice component that assists, through investigation, coordination, and prosecution, the Government's efforts to prevent, disrupt, and respond to acts of terrorism worldwide. In this role, Mr. Asuncion was involved in all facets of investigation and litigation, coordinating with U.S. government agencies (including the Departments of State, Defense, Homeland Security, Treasury, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other members of the U.S. intelligence community) to address terrorist activity. He also provided guidance to domestic and international prosecutors and other government officials, as well as agents and investigating entities on national security issues.

After leaving Main Justice, Mr. Asuncion served at the Department of Commerce in a variety of leadership positions. He served as the Chief of the Policy, Regulation and Legislation Division, where he supervised all aspects of export control-related matters and other national security programs. Most recently, Mr. Asuncion served as Chief of the Technology Security Division within Commerce, where he led the legal division that provides advice, counsel and support to the Department's Information and Communications Technology and Services (ICTS) supply chain efforts.

Jacob Loshin is a skilled advocate, strategist, and advisor with more than a decade of experience combatting financial crime and working with senior national security officials at the highest levels of the U.S. government. As the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Assistant General Counsel for Enforcement and Intelligence, Mr. Loshin was the principal legal counsel responsible for advising the Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence and for overseeing the use of Treasury's regulatory, enforcement, intelligence, and diplomatic tools to thwart terrorists, money launderers, rogue states, and other threats to the integrity of the financial system. Mr. Loshin supervised the work of 70 attorneys across six Treasury components, including the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes (TFFC), and the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (OIA). He played a significant role in implementing the economic sanctions in response to the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine and the 2023 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel. He also led legal teams that developed major new anti-money laundering regulations under the Bank Secrecy Act, addressed emerging issues regarding digital assets, and brought record-breaking enforcement actions. Earlier, he was Senior Advisor to the General Counsel.

Prior to Treasury, Mr. Loshin was Senior Counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, where he litigated enforcement actions and appeals involving Ponzi schemes, insider trading, market manipulation, and other forms of securities fraud. He served as enforcement counsel to an SEC commissioner and advised the Commission on a wide range of matters involving securities regulation, whistleblowers, and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). Mr. Loshin was also a litigator in the Appellate and Critical Motions Group of Winston & Strawn LLP. As a litigator, Mr. Loshin authored numerous briefs filed in the U.S. Supreme Court, argued cases in many of the U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals, and participated in bet-the-company jury trials. As an advisor, Mr. Loshin has worked closely with Democratic and Republican appointees, and has counseled senior financial regulators and national security officials across three presidential administrations.

Stacey Wilson most recently clerked for the Honorable Andrea R. Wood of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Before that, she was an associate in the Washington D.C. and Chicago offices of a prestigious international law firm, where her practice focused on enforcement and compliance matters under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, the False Claims Act, the Anti-Kickback Statute, and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. She routinely worked on internal and government investigations and federal whistleblower cases.

Sparacino PLLC's Managing Partner, Ryan Sparacino, commented: "We are thrilled to have Tony, Jacob, and Stacey join the Firm. Tony is a perceptive and brilliant attorney with deep anti-terrorism and national security experience. Jacob is an exceptional litigator and strategist with a remarkable track record of pursuing justice against terrorists, money launderers, and state sponsors of terror. Stacey's experience handling delicate federal whistleblower cases coupled with her extensive work in enforcement and compliance matters will be invaluable to the firm and our clients. We are excited about the unique set of skills each of these lawyers will bring to the firm as we continue to take on terrorists, traffickers, and other criminal entities in the pursuit of justice for our clients."

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Sparacino PLLC