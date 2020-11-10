SPARBAR Inc. Introduces Digital SPARBAR® Master Classes

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARBAR Inc., the North American distributor and IP licensee for SPARBAR® boxing, mixed-martial arts, and fitness equipment, announced today the launch of its production of a new series of instructional digital content designed to teach customers the art of boxing in the comfort of their own homes. The new series will be available online for SPARBAR® customers, is spearheaded by two-time Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Jacklyn "Coach Jackie" Atkins, while each digital training session will be hosted by Atkins or another member of the SPARBAR® celebrity ambassador team.

"SPARBAR® equipment has allowed boxing to become a legitimate home workout for people of all levels and backgrounds," said Coach Jackie, who uses SPARBAR® intuitive boxing equipment in both Gleason's Gym in New Jersey and Gleason's boxing program at Manhattan's Mercedes Club. "I am extremely excited to be leading the development SPARBAR® fitness and boxing classes that can help everyone tap into their 'inner fighter'", she said. Atkins explained that the program will include a number of classes targeted specifically at the needs of female SPARBAR® students, with offerings focused on fitness and cardio as well as technical boxing and self-defense. "Boxing is a great tool to become a champion in life, by living a healthy, productive lifestyle inside and outside of the ring," Atkins said.

The past year has seen a resurgence in many fighting legends, and SPARBAR® is proud to help share their spirit with the world. Cung Le is one of those legends; in his time as a kickboxing champion and UFC fighter, the Vietnamese native has had a powerful impact on fighters in Southeast Asia and throughout the world. The "Human Highlight Reel" was one of the world's first pro fighters to jump on the SPARBAR® train, and he has been training with SPARBAR ® brand boxing and MMA fitness devices like the SPARBAR® Pro since 2017. Le and Atkins are among the two stars who will share their signature movers in the upcoming SPARBAR® Master Class series.

SPARBAR® founder Jasvinder "Jazz" Gill has been working with not just Cung Le, but also his son Anthony, who at 16 years old may be the next hungry lion to feed on combat competition. "We were all tickled when one of our first viral videos showed young Anthony Le getting hit with a counterpunch by one of our SPARBAR® Pro machines, and just a few years later you can follow Anthony's progress on social media and see the incredible progress he's made sparring with SPARBAR® equipment," said Gill.

Cung Le said SPARBAR® equipment is a huge part of their training. "You can see in some of the videos we've posted where I'm triple kicking our SPARBAR® Pro, we're always amazed at how tough and useful the equipment is." Le says his team use SPARBAR® products for warming up, training, and cooling down, in part because of how well they teach timing, counterreactions, and speed. SPARBAR® products' biggest advantage over contventional products is their versatility; they help fast muscle twitch, reaction times, hand-eye coordination – I can instantly see the difference it makes in Anthony's prep.

Jazz, a self-professed 'combat nerd' is thrilled that the Le family is part of the Master Class series. "As a fan of Cung Le for years, I'm thrilled that SPARBAR® is a part of Anthony's journey to the next level, and I can't wait for our customers to get a glimpse of the training program Cung Le set up for his son!", said Gill.

The COVID era has led billions of people to change their exercise and workout regimen, and SPARBAR® boxing and fitness equipment is a phenomenal solution for those looking for a fully engaged workout while learning and honing boxing and combat skills. The SPARBAR® Master Class series will help every customer to become a better boxer at home while burning more calories than almost any other cardio equipment.

Genuine SPARBAR ® products are available both online and in retail stores worldwide. Go to sparbar.com to purchase your new SPARBAR® equipment or to find a retailer near you.

ABOUT SPARBAR ® - THE WORLD FAMOUS SPARRING PARTNER:

A global sports fitness brand, SPARBAR ® is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation that known the world over as SPARBAR ® Pro. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, we have single-handedly changed the fight game with our innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 300M+ social media video views, the SPARBAR ® success ensures that we are not just pioneers, but game-changers in the combat sports training equipment market. SPARBAR ® is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

More at https://sparbar.com/

Instagram @sparbarboxing

YouTube Sparbar Boxing

Company contact:

Contact information

SparBar Inc.

7 Penn Plaza Suite 420

New York, NY 10001

Email: [email protected]

Tele: +1 800-803-6645

Press contact:

Melanie Marten, The Coup

[email protected]

+49 1707308126

SOURCE SparBar Inc.

