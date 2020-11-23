SPARBAR® Legends: World-Renowned Stunt Coordinator John Street Joins Sparbar Inc. Advisory Board

SPARBAR® founder and inventor Jasvinder "Jazz" Gill said he only recently learned that Street uses SPARBAR® gear to prepare his actors for combat. "We were thrilled to learn that the guy who set up the celebrated zero-gravity fight in Inception uses SPARBAR® -brand equipment, and we immediately reached out to Street to get his feedback on our products," said Gill, who quickly moved to add Street to the company's Advisory Committee following their initial talk. "John has some spectacular development ideas for SPARBAR® products, and we're very grateful to have his assistance," said Gill.

Street says his advisory role with the company will help him get more SPARBAR® training tools into his program as he assists the company with new technical developments. "These are skill-based tools, and they are not just for show - SPARBAR® equipment can help people to quickly learn the basics of boxing, but it also teaches people to move like fighters," said Street.

The longtime stunt coordinator and fight choreographer began boxing at the age of 9 and has a deep love and understanding of all martial arts, and he is ready to help the company further develop their world-changing concepts. "I've already been adding extensions to my SPARBAR® Pro sparring partners to more accurately simulate different types of martial arts, and I think we can come up with some exciting new features for the SPARBAR® line in the near future.

Gill: "Our goal was to have a simple, smart and intuitive combat training device, accessible to anyone, no matter their fitness level. We are developing smart attachments to accommodate multiple martial arts and training styles, and John brings great value to our development effort."

Street says he would like to help diversify SPARBAR® products to help the film and TV industry become better at showing combat. "Jazz created a genius product for all combat training, and its widespread adoption in film would immensely benefit producers of action scenes everywhere they are filmed."



ABOUT SPARBAR® - THE WORLD-FAMOUS SPARRING PARTNER:

A global sports fitness brand, SPARBAR® is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation known the world over as SPARBAR®. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, the brand has single-handedly changed the fight game with their innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 300 million social media video views of its content, SPARBAR's success ensures it isn't just a pioneer, but a game-changer in the combat sports equipment market. SPARBAR® is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

More at sparbar.com

Instagram @sparbarboxing

YouTube Sparbar Boxing

