SparBar LTD. (UK) Announces New Business Partnership, Construction of New 108,000 SqFt Philippines Factory

SparBar, Ltd. will partner on the project with the Topline Group of Companies, a dynamic business and property development enterprise based in the Philippines and London, England. The 108,000 square-foot (approximately 2.5 acre) project development, approved last month for a 50-year license by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, will provide more than manufacturing; it will also serve as the new research, development, and design hub for this exciting sporting brand. "We are dedicated to constant innovation, improvement, and evolution of the SPARBAR™ brand, and bringing R&D into a single, in-house facility will increase our efficiencies and enhance our product offerings long into the future," said Gill. The SPARBAR™ inventor reached a binding Memorandum of Understanding with Topline late last week, and only minor details remain before the parties memorialize the full Partnership Agreement.

Topline Group of Companies CEO Eugene Erik Lim says his firm is committed to the success of SparBar LTD and all SPARBAR™ products. "SparBar, Ltd. aligns with our company's value of instilling positive growth in the community and helping people around the world achieve their true potential," said Lim, who says the sporting company will make available its fitness and combat equipment for gyms, boot camps, and talent development throughout the Philippines.

SparBar, Ltd. Advisor Demee Koch, spearheading the partnership initiative for the Cebu facility, says that the new project is not just a production deal, but a social and community venture. "We are incredibly excited to support the local community through increased employment and on-the-job training, but that's not all," said Koch. "We're also excited to bring SPARBAR's culture of personal growth and improvement to the community."

According to Gill, the partner companies are a perfect match. "Topline Group of Companies and SparBar, Ltd. share the same values, and we've got some very exciting times ahead working with their charitable initiatives and programs while bringing their support to our social activities and community-centric culture. We are honoured to have Topline Group of Companies share our vision," said Jazz.

About Topline Group of Companies

Topline Group of Companies is a private holding company headquartered in Cebu, Philippines, and London, UK. Since its establishment, Topline Group has accumulated a dynamic business portfolio in Real Estate, Fuel Distribution, Logistics, Port Development and Management, as well as the Food Industry.

Topline Group has high value investments on a wide array of industries, aligning itself to meet modern day economic demands, and continues to find interests in property investment, clean energy and technology.

The company has a long term investment approach, with robust goals. Our approach to business, local presence, responsiveness and agility are qualities that set us apart in the industry.

ABOUT SPARBAR, LTD.

SparBar, Ltd. is the inventor, manufacturer, and owner of the SPARBAR™ line of combat sports equipment and fitness products. Based in London, England, SparBar Ltd. last year appointed New York-based Sparbar, Inc. as its North American Distributor pursuant to a distribution agreement that also licensed SPARBAR's worldwide Intellectual rights to the U.S. company.

ABOUT SPARBAR™ - THE WORLD-FAMOUS SPARRING PARTNER:



A global sports fitness brand, SparBar is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation known the world over as SPARBAR™. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, the brand has single-handedly changed the fight game with their innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.



Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 300 million social media video views of its content, SparBar's success ensures it isn't just a pioneer, but a game-changer in the combat sports equipment market. SparBar™ is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

More at https://sparbar.com/

Instagram @sparbarboxing

YouTube Sparbar Boxing

