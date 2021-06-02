SPARC Expands Consumer Brand Portfolio with Acquisition of besito

As a result of the acquisition, besito will scale its brand through SPARC's existing sales channels while simultaneously expanding SPARC's presence in Southern California. Besito products will be enhanced with SPARC Farms flower, grown exclusively at the company's 450 acre biodynamic farm in Sonoma Valley. SPARC's state-of-the-art R&D, manufacturing and distribution facility will allow besito to achieve precise quality control and enable breakthrough product innovation.

"We're thrilled to welcome Maggie as an accomplished founder to our executive team as we continue scaling our vertical business in California," said Erich Pearson, CEO of SPARC. "Besito is a natural fit within our family of brands, committed to both quality and advocacy, and the integration will immediately add accretive value to our emerging products business."

As the newly appointed VP of Brand and Marketing, Maggie will lead SPARC's marketing and sales strategies for the company's portfolio of brands, which includes Marigold and Farm Direct . After working for global companies like Apple, PepsiCo and Starbucks, Maggie will draw upon her experience to spearhead SPARC's product initiatives and strategy, evolving the value of vertical penetration through SPARC's multiple retail locations throughout the Bay area. She will also evaluate additional M&A opportunities to drive sales, profitability and customer loyalty for the company.

"Besito is proud to join SPARC, whose longstanding history of community reinvestment aligns with besito's advocacy towards expungement and reparative justice for marginalized communities," said Maggie Connors, Founder and CEO of besito. "The vertical nature of SPARC will advance besito's business across the board, from the high quality cannabis grown at SPARC Farms through to the retail footprint of SPARC stores."

SPARC is one of the most recognizable cannabis retailers in San Francisco and Sonoma County renowned for its welcoming environment, commitment to compassionate care, and investment in the communities it services. SPARC's dedication to the customer experience extends to excellence in compliance and retail operations. The company operates under the strictest compliance standards and protocols in the industry. In addition to its retail operations, SPARC operates SPARC Farm, a biodynamic cannabis farm in Glen Ellen, and manufactures several products at its licensed manufacturing facility in Santa Rosa. To learn more, visit www.sparc.co

Based in Los Angeles, besito is known for their stylish pre-rolls and hexagonal vaporizers, all designed for more intuitive dosing. Besito was founded by cannabis industry pioneer Maggie Connors in 2017 with a mission to bring highly designed products to market while also supporting cannabis equity. Under the direction of Connors, the brand advocates for criminal justice reform, and makes space for women, BIPOC and the LGBTQ+ community within the industry. To learn more, visit www.besito.la

