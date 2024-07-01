SPARC Research Begins Operations at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant

WARRENTON, Va., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARC Research of Warrenton, Virginia has entered into a multi-year tenant use agreement with BAE Systems to lease space at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Radford, Virginia. The area covered under the lease agreement was previously used for rocket motor testing.

Future plans for the site include the installation of a Government Owned, Contractor Operated (GOCO) facility to test solid rocket and airbreathing propulsion systems.

According to Dr. Patrick Hewitt, Founder and CEO of SPARC Research, "additional supersonic and hypersonic ground test facilities will ensure the U.S. military remains at the forefront of innovative technologies. We look forward to doing our part through this project." According to SPARC Research's President Matthew Cornwell, "this facility expansion is a natural progression of capabilities growing out of our strength in propulsion engineering."

A three-year facility project is planned with a goal of becoming operational in 2028.

About SPARC Research:

SPARC Research was founded to advance rocket and airbreathing propulsion technology through preliminary design and prototype demonstrations using modern multi-physics modeling tools. For more information, visit www.sparcresearch.com or contact: SPARC Research, [email protected].

