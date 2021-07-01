SPARC Research Receives Certification to AS9100 and ISO9001 Standards

SPARC Research announces that it has received certification to AS9100 and ISO9001 Standards. Tweet this

"The entire team at SPARC Research pitched in to accomplish this important milestone for the company. Having achieved both certifications demonstrates our commitment to quality and meeting customer expectations now and moving ahead in our future," said Dr. Patrick Hewitt, SPARC Research President.

"SPARC Research has demonstrated its commitment to world class quality management by implementing and becoming certified to the AS9100 and ISO9001 standards. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized quality standard," said Randy Daugharthy, Director of the Registrar Program at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. "PRI Registrar is proud to partner with SPARC Research in this accomplishment and look forward to continued support of their objective of quality excellence."

About SPARC Research

SPARC Research was founded to advance the state-of-the-art in rocket and airbreathing technology development, preliminary design, and prototype demonstration using modern multiphysics modeling tools. For more information, visit www.sparcresearch.com or contact: SPARC Research, 1 (540) 351-5121, [email protected]

