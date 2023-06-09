SPARCK, GLOBAL EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION AND ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, APPROVED TO AWARD SHRM CREDITS

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparck, a pioneer in AI-driven employee engagement and recognition, proudly announces that they are now approved by the Society of HR Management (SHRM) to award Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP® or SHRM-SCP® for recertification activities. This esteemed opportunity was granted based on Sparck's HR knowledge and behavioral competency programming.

Anna Straus, CEO of Sparck, said, "It's such an honor to earn this badge of trust from SHRM! It underlines our dedication to supporting HR leaders and empowering HR consultants to strengthen workplace initiatives around the world. This furthers Sparck's mission to help more organizations establish cultures of highly engaged employees to drive innovation and profitability.

Sparck's dynamic Employee Engagement Survey Certification advances its offering by now providing 10 SHRM PDCs for eligible participants. This certification equips HR Leaders, Consultants, and Trainers to amplify employee engagement with Sparck's proven coaching process, robust toolkit, and research-backed global employee engagement survey.

Sparck's Employee Engagement Survey Certification was designed to empower participants to expand their impact and elevate results by leveraging Sparck's statistically valid Employee Engagement Survey, offered in 15 languages.

Certified partners gain many benefits from the hands-on program, including learning how to obtain executive buy-in, access to Sparck's library of research, tools and templates, live coaching calls, and a lifetime membership in Sparck's community of certified partners.

LeAnne Lagasse, one of the first Certified Partners, said, "Sparck's certification was so incredibly powerful for my own growth and business. This program is exceptional at equipping HR leaders and coaches to capture actionable insights that increase employee engagement and bottom-line results. I believe so much in this certification that I became a facilitator to help more organizations. I'm excited to expand our impact by being able to offer SHRM PDCs to our eligible partners."

The next certification session is scheduled for July 18-20, 2023. Want to level up your employee engagement skills? Sign up here!

About Sparck

Sparck is on a mission to share the secret of effective recognition to ignite innovation, performance, and culture that allows businesses to keep the talent they have and attract the talent they need. With customizable solutions and data-driven insights, organizations are now equipped to reduce employee turnover and increase profitability. To learn more about Sparck and transform your own organization, please visit www.sparckco.com.

