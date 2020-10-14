SPARC's Collection of Consumer Brands Will Be Available Throughout Bay Area Dispensaries Through its Preferred Partners Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARC , one of San Francisco's largest and oldest vertically-integrated cannabis operators, launched its Preferred Partners Program. Under this new initiative, the company's proprietary brands and products, including SPARC, Marigold and Farm Direct, will now be available in a number of Bay Area dispensaries outside of San Francisco and Sonoma County, where SPARC currently operates.

Starting this week, customers will be able to find their favorite SPARC products at retail partners including Vallejo Relief Center in Vallejo and Nug in San Leandro; the company will announce additional retailers in the coming months. SPARC launched the Preferred Partnership Program in order to serve loyal customers who are no longer commuting into San Francisco due to the ongoing pandemic. The company aims to increase access to reliable and high-quality cannabis products for customers living in neighboring communities.

Through this program, Bay Area customers will be able to find a selection of SPARC's vertical brands and directly order from each partner store's menu through the SPARC website . This seamless and user-friendly solution is made possible by the company's comprehensive technology stack.

"At SPARC, we've always been passionate about serving our customers and making sure that they have access to quality cannabis, and this partnership will make us more available to consumers who are seeking physical or mental relief during this particularly stressful time," said Erich Pearson, Co-Founder and CEO of SPARC. "One of SPARC's philosophies is that 'a rising tide raises all boats,' and we are hopeful that our Preferred Partnership Program will support other local cannabis businesses in surrounding communities."

California retailers who are interested in being part of the Program can contact SPARC at [email protected]. Please note that being on the TREEZ point-of-sale platform is a requirement at this time.

About SPARC

SPARC is one of the most recognizable cannabis retailers in San Francisco and Sonoma County renowned for its welcoming environment, commitment to compassionate care, and investment in the communities it services. SPARC's dedication to the customer experience extends to excellence in compliance and retail operations. The company operates under the strictest compliance standards and protocols in the industry.

In addition to its retail operations, SPARC operates SPARC Farm, a biodynamic cannabis farm in Glen Ellen, and manufactures several products at its licensed manufacturing facility in Santa Rosa.

