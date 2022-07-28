Spare Parts Logistics Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Automotive Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Spare Parts Logistics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the spare parts logistics market by End-user (automotive, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment - The spare parts logistics market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing production and sales of passenger vehicles will accelerate the growth of the market in focus through this segment in the coming years.

The spare parts logistics market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing production and sales of passenger vehicles will accelerate the growth of the market in focus through this segment in the coming years.

Spare Parts Logistics Market: Major Driver

The increasing average vehicle age will be one of the significant factors driving the growth of the spare parts logistics market size during the forecast period. The use of quality parts is encouraging customers to use their vehicles for the full life cycle. Customers are also making retrofit investments to prolong the life of their old vehicles. The increasing average vehicle cost is limiting the sale of new vehicles. This rising average vehicle age of passengers, as well as commercial vehicles, will boost the demand for vehicle maintenance. such factors will increase the demand for spare parts logistics in the coming years.

Spare Parts Logistics Market: Major Trend

The adoption of Industry 4.0 to enhance the overall operating efficiency will be one of the critical spare parts logistics market trends augmenting the growth prospects of the spare parts logistics market. The manufacturing sector is evolving its operations to Industry 4.0 which involves the combination of the physical and digital use of advanced technologies. The use of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, cognitive computing, and cyber-physical system in Industry 4.0 will enable manufacturers to increase their output, streamline operations, reduce business risk, and ensure business growth. The network flexibility and high connectivity offered by Industry 4.0 will allow industrial manufacturers to easily shift their operations among different facilities and enhance the efficiency of the spare parts logistics supply chain.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Spare Parts Logistics Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Spare Parts Logistics Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Spare Parts Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.00% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.48 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Toyota Tsusho Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Toyota Tsusho Corp.

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

