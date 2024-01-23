SpareBox Technologies™ Appoints Jackson Stevens as CEO

Former Director of Operations at SpareBox Storage® brings a background in software development and customer experience to the self-storage startup

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpareBox Technologies™, a groundbreaking new company bringing tech-forward management and operations solutions to the self-storage industry, announced today the appointment of Jackson Stevens as CEO. Stevens joins SpareBox Technologies™ after more than three years as Director of Operations at SpareBox Storage®, where he helped successfully develop and implement tech-focused management solutions. In his time at SpareBox Storage®, the company amassed 7.4 million square feet of storage space across 108 locations. Stevens will now lead SpareBox Technologies™ in bringing these solutions to self-storage owners, operators and managers nationwide. SpareBox Technologies™ is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rizk Ventures, which leverages technology to launch businesses focused on solving everyday problems.

"It is a privilege to embark on this new chapter with SpareBox Technologies and to have the opportunity to continue to build upon the strong foundation we established at SpareBox Storage," said Stevens. "It's time to bring the self-storage industry into the future – and I know that SpareBox Technologies will have a prominent role in doing so."

Stevens will be joined by Matt Rundall, another SpareBox Storage® alumnus, who will become Chief Technology Officer. Rundall, who has worked alongside Stevens for more than seven years, brings a wealth of IT and technology experience to the new company. Together, Stevens and Rundall will oversee SpareBox Technologies'™ suite of offerings, which bring tech-forward solutions to self-storage facility operators and property managers. The solutions include:

SeRUM™:

Prophet™:

BigFoot™:

A SpareFoot optimizer for operators marketing units on the aggregator RaFA™: An intuitive field operations app made for in-person and remote managers alike

"Jackson and Matt's joint efforts and creative vision have been essential to SpareBox Storage's growth. As founding employees of SpareBox Storage, they both played an integral role in enabling us to scale from zero to 108 properties in just 18 months," said Kate Matheny, CEO of SpareBox Storage®. "I'm glad they will be able to leverage these skills in their new roles to provide self-storage solutions nationwide, and I truly can't wait to see what they accomplish at SpareBox Technologies."

About SpareBox Technologies™

SpareBox Technologies™ puts comprehensive remote management in the hands of storage facility operators. Unlike anything else on the market, our technologies are affordable to implement, integrate seamlessly with your existing property management system, and have driven proven ROI at more than 100 storage locations across the country. Led by a mix of technologists and storage industry veterans, SpareBox Technologies™ is the leader in remote management. Learn more at spareboxtech.com.

About Rizk Ventures

Rizk Ventures was founded by Thomas A. Rizk in 2013, as a special situations operating business utilizing technology to launch businesses focused on solving everyday problems. Since inception, Rizk Ventures has a proven track record of identifying and solving inefficiencies across multiple sectors. Rizk Ventures' goal is to take advantage of its strengths by arming founders with the tools needed for unprecedented competitive advantage within their industry.

Across its portfolio companies, Rizk Ventures owns more than 26 million square feet of real estate across 314 properties in the suburban office, light industrial, healthcare and self-storage sectors. In its LaunchTech vertical, Rizk Ventures has established platforms with artificial intelligence technology to address inefficiencies and problems in the real estate, healthcare, supply chain and transportation sectors.

