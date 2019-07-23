SpareHire Launches New Name, Platform and Brand Identity: Graphite

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpareHire, Inc., an online platform that connects investment firms and Fortune 1000 companies with independent consultants, formally announced today that it has relaunched under a new name and brand identity: Graphite.

Founded in 2014, Graphite gives companies access to a network of independent consultants who help them get mission-critical work done with greater speed and flexibility. Since its inception, the platform has grown to a network of over 5,000 pre-vetted and highly qualified independent consultants who currently serve hundreds of blue-chip clientele.

Over the years, however, the company realized that its value extended far beyond filling talent gaps, and that its platform was driving a major shift in the way work gets done across a variety of industries.

"Firms aren't coming to us for a 'SpareHire,' " said co-founder and CEO, Vikram Ashok. "Our experts are helping them accelerate performance and innovate with more agility and flexibility." This led to a rethinking of the company name and brand, to more accurately reflect the meaningful impact its consultants make for so many clients.

"We believe Graphite more closely aligns with the value we're providing and the caliber of clients and experts we work hard to serve every day," said Ashok. "Graphite is a flexible and dynamic material that strengthens under extreme pressure, transforming into diamond."

Graphite's clients turn to its platform for the same flexibility, dynamism and strength under pressure, and Ashok hopes these qualities continue to come to mind when clients and consultants think of the firm.

Along with its name change, Graphite has also launched a new and improved brand, with a new look and web platform at www.graphite.com.

It has also renewed its pledge to continue to bring its clients the world's best business experts, to help independent experts find meaningful work, and ensure the overall success of its community for years to come.

To learn more about Graphite, visit www.graphite.com.

