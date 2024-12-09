Spark Admissions Finds Top Universities Reserve The Majority Of Admission Spots for Early Applicants

BROOKLINE, Mass., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research finds that over 50% of admission spots at some of the top colleges in the U.S. are now allocated to Early Decision (ED), Early Action (EA), and Restrictive Early Action (REA) applicants. This trend leaves a dramatically reduced number of spots for regular decision candidates, who face stiffer competition for admission as regular cycles receive the majority of applications.

The study, conducted by Spark Admissions, analyzed admissions data from 37 top U.S. colleges and universities to evaluate the impact of early decision and early action programs. The research highlights a significant preference for early applicants in admissions decisions.

While many families focus on the higher acceptance rates associated with Early Decision applicants, they often overlook how this strategy impacts the overall admissions landscape. By allocating a significant percentage of seats to early applicants, colleges effectively reduce the number of spots available for regular decision candidates, intensifying competition in the regular cycle.

Among the studied schools, the percentage of freshman classes filled early includes the following examples:

University Percentage of Freshman Class Accepted Under Early Decision, Early Action, and Restrictive Early Action Emory University 64.10 % Harvard University 41.20 % Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 56.40 % University of Notre Dame 57.80 % Villanova University 66.60 %

"Our research highlights a striking shift in college admissions," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, co-founder of Spark Admissions. "With more than 50% of spots being filled by Early Decision and Early Action applicants at some of the nation's top universities, families must rethink their strategies to remain competitive. The data not only underscore the importance of early applications but also reveal the heightened challenge for students navigating the increasingly crowded regular decision pool."

About Spark Admissions

Led by Dr. Rachel Rubin, a Harvard doctorate who conducted the largest study to date on how the top 75 U.S. colleges and universities make admissions decisions, Spark Admissions offers a personalized approach to college counseling, helping students find and gain admission to their best-fit schools.

