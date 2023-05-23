Spark +AI launches: a new era for Spark arrives with AI-powered email which elevates your writing, and ignites productivity

ODESA, Ukraine, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark +AI will perform the tasks of a highly intuitive personal email assistant, so you can compose the perfect email in seconds. Though you always remain in the driving seat, AI minimizes mental effort by creating better email drafts faster, for your review.

New features include:

Introducing Spark +AI: your personal email assistant

Compose personalized emails or replies from scratch - all you need do is provide the briefest context

Expand on any idea: rephrase an email easily, shorten or expand text, change tone to friendly or formal

Quick AI reply - simply pick 'Interested' or 'Not Interested', 'Thanks' and let AI generate a draft reply

Proofreading for accuracy

Option to space and break copy into paragraphs

AI is the latest in a sequence of key developments for Spark, and complements its delightful desktop and mobile UX, designed to enhance focus, and filter out the noise.

Head of Spark and Readdle co-founder Alex Tyagulsky comments: "Generative AI is a transformative technology that emerges once in a decade, and it holds immense potential to save people time, ignite productivity and improve their quality of work. We are proud to be one of the first companies to bring AI-powered email to the market.

"We know that tackling your inbox can be overwhelming at the best of times. Our goal is to transform and enhance the way you work with emails. With AI, you'll feel more confident about your writing, and work faster."

Privacy and trust

Spark continues to pioneer its existing commitments to data security and privacy, complying with the General Data Protection Regulation and other privacy laws. The prompts you give to Spark +AI and the content of emails will be shared with our partners (OpenAI) for the sole purpose of providing you with AI text generation.

Spark for Desktop is available for download on macOS and Windows platforms. Download here

About Spark

Spark Mail by Readdle is a smart, focused email application designed to help you filter out the noise, and focus on what's important. Voted Editors' Choice by Apple, Spark currently has 14 million users worldwide.

