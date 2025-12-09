Spark Announces 2025 Design Award Winners

19th Annual Global Award Honors Human-centered Design & Architecture

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 19TH Annual Award Winners include entries from Austria, Belgium, Brasil, China, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, UK & USA. "Spark is delighted to highlight a year of quite wonderful Design and Designers," reported CEO/Founder Peter Kuchnicki, "We congratulate the winners and thank all participants, our terrific judges and the team who pulled it together!"

97 winning designs have been judged and selected as outstanding submissions to the Spark Design Awards of 2025. Over 6 days and nights of lively analysis and vigorous evaluation, the Spark jurors studied and decided upon their favorite designs.

Professional entries included designs from prestigious brands like Alienware, Pepsico, Philips, Landscape Forms, Kuvings, Versuni, Mastercard, Sakura, Signify & Dell. Design practices included Robrady, Card 79, PA Consultancy & RKS.

Students were well represented with submissions from Art Center, Purdue, NYU, U-Washington, SCAD, CCA, Academy of Art & Pratt–USA; Chosun, Seoul, UNIST, Hannam, Hanseo & Hong Ik Universities–ROK; Imperial College & Royal College of Arts–UK; Ming Chi & National Taipei Universities–Taiwan; Republic Polytechnic–SG; Tsinghua U, Beijing Institute, China Academy & Nanjing U–China & many other schools.

Highest Honors, The Platinum Awards

Less than 3% of Spark entrants earn a Platinum Spark Award. They included:

Polygons Measuring Spoon, Product, Polygons Design, USA; WAYTOUCH, Package, Weimeizi E-commerce, China; Block House, Spaces, Studio MK27, Brasil

(All winners can be viewed in the Spark Gallery.)

The Next Call For Entries

Spark Director, Clark Kellogg outlined the plan: "We look forward to continuing this legacy beginning 2/26/26, to celebrate a grand 20th Spark Awards. We are especially delighted that IDEO Co-Founder, Mike Nuttall is reprising his role as Jury Chair and Mentor."

About the Spark Awards

The Spark mission is to promote better living through better design. Spark Awards are multi-disciplinary competitions, with designs judged in real-time by international juries. Learn more about the Spark organization and mission at the landing page at www.sparkawards.com.

