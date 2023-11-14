Spark Car Wash Raises $30 Million Series B to Expand Its Footprint Across the Northeast

Spark Car Wash

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Car Wash, the premier express car wash operator in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, has raised $30 million of additional growth capital through a Series B round led by GoPoint Ventures.

The investment enables Spark to further develop its expanding store base by bringing modern, membership-driven car washes to a region rich with growth potential. Spark currently has three operating washes, four in active construction, and total pipeline visibility on over 32 locations. 

"Spark is dedicated to making car washing an energizing experience for everyone, from our loyal customers to our incredible team members. We achieve this through a constant commitment to quality, service, sustainability, and local community building," says Kyle Van Decker, Spark's Founder and CEO. "We are grateful for the support from both existing and new investors, and appreciate the shared passion for building Spark into a dominant leader in our markets." 

The Series B funding round was led by current investor GoPoint Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on real assets, energy transition and climate tech, workflow solutions, and B2B software.

"Spark's differentiated real estate strategy, large market opportunity, and operational excellence make this an exciting opportunity," says David Zusman, Managing Partner at GoPoint Ventures. "The car wash industry has been ripe for innovation, especially here in the Northeast, and Spark is well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity. We're thrilled to partner with such a highly talented leadership team."

About Spark Car Wash
Spark Car Wash, a high-tech, modern car wash chain founded in 2018, is led by a team of highly experienced car wash experts, clean freaks, and car lovers. Best known for its innovative technology, speed, conscious environmental choices, and community connections, Spark provides an energizing car wash experience that is both effective and efficient. Based in Summit, NJ, Spark is currently developing locations across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

