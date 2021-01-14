Spark™ Clear Aligners Announces Most Substantial Upgrade

"We are thrilled to deliver the many innovative, proprietary features with this release that make the Spark Clear Aligner System even more robust and easy to use for orthodontists. This release continues our commitment to innovation, empowering orthodontists to achieve healthy and confident smiles for their patients," said Eric Conley, President, Spark Aligners and Digital Orthodontics.

Key Updates:

New TruGEN XR : A new proprietary material option for a more rigid designed for doctors for finishing and refinements. With TruGEN XR, doctors now have a "finishing wire material" that allows them to progress from a flexible material at the start of treatment to a more rigid material. This new material option gives doctors more control and better predictability with the finishing details of a case and is on par with the finishing wire option doctors have with traditional braces. TruGEN XR has the same advanced force retention, clarity, stain resistance and material thickness that orthodontists love about TruGEN.



New Posterior Bite Turbos: Integrated into Spark aligners, Posterior Bite Turbos can now be added during treatment planning for more complex cases. Posterior Bite Turbos are aesthetic, comfortable, durable, and sturdy. Posterior Bite Turbos are laboratory tested to withstand grinding and compression without cracking or breaking* and do not require any bonding or composite filling. They have the equivalent clinical effects of traditional resin bite turbos.*



"I have used this new feature in clinical trials in a number of cases and have seen amazing effects, particularly in the intrusion of maxillary molars," said Dr. Bill Dischinger , Dischinger Orthodontics. * Like traditional resin bite turbos, Posterior Bite Turbos are designed to assist with molar intrusion for correction of an anterior open bite, correction of crossbite, or any other clinical condition which requires bite opening in the posterior during treatment.



New CBCT Integration: Orthodontists can now import and visualize CBCT patient data (DICOM files) within the Spark Approver Software. CBCT data is automatically aligned with the 3D Model in the software. Visualizing the cortical bones can help doctors properly plan and more effectively predict tooth movement. Visualizing teeth within a 3D view of the facial structure can also help doctors with treatment planning to create beautiful facial aesthetics.

Additional Upgrades

Standing by its commitment to put orthodontists' needs first, Ormco is pleased to incorporate user feedback into these system enhancements:

New Multiple Treatment Plans: Spark now enables doctors to seamlessly request multiple treatment plans and compare them more efficiently at the same time in the Approver software. This new feature provides the ideal setup for more efficient and effective treatment planning.



New Group Practice Support: The Spark Case Portal now supports multiple doctors within a group practice.



Easier Photo Uploads: Case submissions offer an improved user experience compared to the prior version through drag-and- drop photo uploads and background reference images.



Case submissions offer an improved user experience compared to the prior version through drag-and- drop photo uploads and background reference images. Now in 6 Languages: The Spark Approver software and Case Portal are now available in 6 languages, including French, German, Italian, Spanish and Simplified Chinese. The expanded global language support is designed to help doctors gain efficiencies for the rapidly growing network of Spark doctors worldwide.

More about the Spark Release 10 updates here.

About TruGEN XR™

TruGEN XR™ has the equivalent material thickness, sustained force retention, clarity, and stain resistance of TruGEN with added rigidity designed for finishing tooth movements during refinement. Both TruGEN and TruGEN XR material are BPA, mercury, latex, and phthalate free.

About Spark™

The Spark™ Clear Aligner System is manufactured by Ormco™, a global leader in innovative orthodontics products that has helped orthodontists create more than 20 million smiles in more than 130 countries.** Ormco has 60 years of orthodontics expertise, R&D and high manufacturing standards.

Spark aligners offer the latest advancements in clear aligners and a better patient experience. Spark Approver 3D application and advanced clear aligner technology with TruGEN™ material are designed to meet the needs of orthodontists, providing more efficient and productive teeth movement, compared to the leading aligner brand. Spark is designed to give orthodontists more control and flexibility so that they can more easily achieve healthy, beautiful smiles.

Trusted by orthodontists worldwide, Spark is clearer, more comfortable and stains less than the leading aligner brand.** Spark is loved by patients: 100 percent of Spark patients surveyed would recommend Spark clear aligners to a friend.** For more information about Spark, visit www.sparkaligners.com.

About Ormco™

Ormco, headquartered in Brea, California, is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. Distinguished products range from twin brackets like Symetri™ Clear to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myormco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco.

*Dr. Bill Dischinger is a paid consultant of Ormco. The opinions expressed are those of Dr. Dischinger. Ormco is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own professional judgment in treating their patients.



**Data on file at Ormco™

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sharon Scott, [email protected]

310.594.6545

SOURCE Ormco

