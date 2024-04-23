Spark Dental Management Rebrands as Chord Specialty Dental Partners

New Brand Identity Reflects Unified Approach to Specialty Dental Care Excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Dental Management, a leading multi-specialty dental support organization, today announced its rebranding as Chord Specialty Dental Partners. The new name and brand identity reflect the company's commitment to aligning its four pillars of service into one harmonious experience.

Chord Specialty Dental Partners supports more than sixty specialty oral health practices spanning six states, with an acute focus on pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery, and ambulatory surgery centers. The rebrand signifies the company's dedication to fostering collaborative partnerships, driving innovative solutions for its partner practices, and expanding access to specialty oral healthcare.

"At Chord, we understand that we collectively thrive when all aspects of our organization work together seamlessly," said Todd Cruse, Chief Executive Officer of Chord Specialty Dental Partners. "Our new brand identity captures this spirit of collaboration, emphasizing our focus on delivering an exceptional dental care experience for our partners, patients, and communities."

With a vision to "be the partner of choice for providers, team members, and families; delivering accessible specialty oral health care," the Chord team is committed to elevating the standard of specialty dental care through clinical expertise, operational efficiency, compassionate patient experiences, and practice growth strategies that resonate with its core values of Fun, Accountability, Collaboration, Compassion, and Transparency.

