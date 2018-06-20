Spark Design Awards Spring Winners

This year saw a wide variety of entries from firms like Philips Lighting, Rockwell Collins, Nest and Milwaukee Tools. Students came from many countries including Germany, UK, ROK China and US.

"Spark will continue throughout the year," said Kuchnicki. "We judge many design categories ranging from Graphics to Textiles. We have every discipline of design covered and invite all designers to participate."

SPRING PRODUCT DESIGN WINNERS







Design Name Award Organization Nest Thermostat E Platinum Nest Nest Secure Platinum Nest Nest Cam IQ Outdoor Gold Nest Nest Cam IQ Indoor Gold Nest Norton Core Wi-Fi Gold Symantec Corp Royyo Silver Koncept, Inc. Gardco PureForm Luminaires Silver Philips Lighting Nest Hello Silver Nest FLEXI Sofa Bronze Normand Couture Design Versa Bronze Fitbit Inc. Milwaukee M18/M12 Speaker Bronze Anvil Studios, Inc











SPRING CONCEPT DESIGN WINNERS







Design Name Award Organization HI-AI Speaker Platinum Jeju National University Needles Platinum Beijing Institute of Technology Nipple Dust Mask Platinum Korea Polytechnic University SEED Platinum Konkuk University Stand Platinum California College of the Arts Amper Gold Art Center College Andong Soju Gold Hanseo University. Eclipse Gold Kongju National University Fight4Her Gold University of Nevada Grit Resistance Trainers Gold Art Center College SECANT Luminous Panel Gold Rockwell Collins VAVI Gold Hanseo University AMPEROBO Silver Kyungnam University Awheel Silver Chungnam National University One Meal Cooker Silver KDM, Gwang Ju Safe IV Silver KDM, Gwang Ju TEA & TOAST Silver University of Wuppertal Tern Air Purifier Silver Wuhan University of Technology Triage Tag Silver Korea Design Membership Air Stick Bronze KDM / Keimyung University AQUA Weather Station Bronze University of Wuppertal Church of Ascent Bronze Ron Architects Dr. Cool Bronze UNIST Hanger Iron Bronze Korea Design Membership Lemore Remote Control Bronze Hong Ik University New Laser Clamp Bronze Jeju National University ORDINARY Leg Prothesis Bronze LaSalle College of the Arts Poing Bronze KDM / Dongseo University Seoul City Identity Bronze Hoseo University Sky Light Bronze Hong Ik University Smart IV Stand Bronze Jeju National University STROT Bronze Konkuk University TWIG Bronze Konkuk University Valkyrie Bed Bronze Rockwell Collins

Photos:

