Spark Design Awards Spring Winners

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spark Awards Spring juries completed their selection on June 14th in the dramatic Autodesk Design Gallery in San Francisco. The Spark Product and Concept juries faced a terrific assembly of submissions. "We're very pleased with both the quality of entries and the lively discussions they encouraged," said Spark Founder, Peter Kuchnicki. "It was noteworthy that winners of all levels were achieved, including Spark Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze for both competitions.
This year saw a wide variety of entries from firms like Philips Lighting, Rockwell Collins, Nest and Milwaukee Tools. Students came from many countries including Germany, UK, ROK China and US.
"Spark will continue throughout the year," said Kuchnicki. "We judge many design categories ranging from Graphics to Textiles. We have every discipline of design covered and invite all designers to participate."
SPRING PRODUCT DESIGN WINNERS
Design Name
Award
Organization
Nest Thermostat E
Platinum
Nest
Nest Secure
Platinum
Nest
Nest Cam IQ Outdoor
Gold
Nest
Nest Cam IQ Indoor
Gold
Nest
Norton Core Wi-Fi
Gold
Symantec Corp
Royyo
Silver
Koncept, Inc.
Gardco PureForm Luminaires
Silver
Philips Lighting
Nest Hello
Silver
Nest
FLEXI Sofa
Bronze
Normand Couture Design
Versa
Bronze
Fitbit Inc.
Milwaukee M18/M12 Speaker
Bronze
Anvil Studios, Inc
SPRING CONCEPT DESIGN WINNERS
Design Name
Award
Organization
HI-AI Speaker
Platinum
Jeju National University
Needles
Platinum
Beijing Institute of Technology
Nipple Dust Mask
Platinum
Korea Polytechnic University
SEED
Platinum
Konkuk University
Stand
Platinum
California College of the Arts
Amper
Gold
Art Center College
Andong Soju
Gold
Hanseo University.
Eclipse
Gold
Kongju National University
Fight4Her
Gold
University of Nevada
Grit Resistance Trainers
Gold
Art Center College
SECANT Luminous Panel
Gold
Rockwell Collins
VAVI
Gold
Hanseo University
AMPEROBO
Silver
Kyungnam University
Awheel
Silver
Chungnam National University
One Meal Cooker
Silver
KDM, Gwang Ju
Safe IV
Silver
KDM, Gwang Ju
TEA & TOAST
Silver
University of Wuppertal
Tern Air Purifier
Silver
Wuhan University of Technology
Triage Tag
Silver
Korea Design Membership
Air Stick
Bronze
KDM / Keimyung University
AQUA Weather Station
Bronze
University of Wuppertal
Church of Ascent
Bronze
Ron Architects
Dr. Cool
Bronze
UNIST
Hanger Iron
Bronze
Korea Design Membership
Lemore Remote Control
Bronze
Hong Ik University
New Laser Clamp
Bronze
Jeju National University
ORDINARY Leg Prothesis
Bronze
LaSalle College of the Arts
Poing
Bronze
KDM / Dongseo University
Seoul City Identity
Bronze
Hoseo University
Sky Light
Bronze
Hong Ik University
Smart IV Stand
Bronze
Jeju National University
STROT
Bronze
Konkuk University
TWIG
Bronze
Konkuk University
Valkyrie Bed
Bronze
Rockwell Collins
