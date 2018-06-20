Spark Design Awards Spring Winners

45 International Winners Recognized As Best In Product and Concept Design Categories

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spark Awards Spring juries completed their selection on June 14th in the dramatic Autodesk Design Gallery in San Francisco. The Spark Product and Concept juries faced a terrific assembly of submissions. "We're very pleased with both the quality of entries and the lively discussions they encouraged," said Spark Founder, Peter Kuchnicki. "It was noteworthy that winners of all levels were achieved, including Spark Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze for both competitions.

This year saw a wide variety of entries from firms like Philips Lighting, Rockwell Collins, Nest and Milwaukee Tools. Students came from many countries including Germany, UK, ROK China and US.

"Spark will continue throughout the year," said Kuchnicki. "We judge many design categories ranging from Graphics to Textiles. We have every discipline of design covered and invite all designers to participate."

SPRING PRODUCT DESIGN WINNERS



Design Name

Award

Organization

Nest Thermostat E

Platinum

Nest

Nest Secure

Platinum

Nest

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Gold

Nest

Nest Cam IQ Indoor

Gold

Nest

Norton Core Wi-Fi

Gold

Symantec Corp

Royyo

Silver

Koncept, Inc.

Gardco PureForm Luminaires

Silver

Philips Lighting

Nest Hello

Silver

Nest

FLEXI Sofa

Bronze

Normand Couture Design

Versa

Bronze

Fitbit Inc.

Milwaukee M18/M12 Speaker

Bronze

Anvil Studios, Inc






SPRING CONCEPT DESIGN WINNERS



Design Name

Award

Organization

HI-AI Speaker

Platinum

Jeju National University

Needles

Platinum

Beijing Institute of Technology

Nipple Dust Mask

Platinum

Korea Polytechnic University

SEED

Platinum

Konkuk University

Stand

Platinum

California College of the Arts

Amper

Gold

Art Center College

Andong Soju

Gold

Hanseo University.

Eclipse

Gold

Kongju National University

Fight4Her

Gold

University of Nevada

Grit Resistance Trainers

Gold

Art Center College

SECANT Luminous Panel

Gold

Rockwell Collins

VAVI

Gold

Hanseo University

AMPEROBO

Silver

Kyungnam University

Awheel

Silver

Chungnam National University

One Meal Cooker

Silver

KDM, Gwang Ju

Safe IV

Silver

KDM, Gwang Ju

TEA & TOAST

Silver

University of Wuppertal

Tern Air Purifier

Silver

Wuhan University of Technology

Triage Tag

Silver

Korea Design Membership

Air Stick

Bronze

KDM / Keimyung University

AQUA Weather Station

Bronze

University of Wuppertal

Church of Ascent

Bronze

Ron Architects

Dr. Cool

Bronze

UNIST

Hanger Iron

Bronze

Korea Design Membership

Lemore Remote Control

Bronze

Hong Ik University

New Laser Clamp

Bronze

Jeju National University

ORDINARY Leg Prothesis

Bronze

LaSalle College of the Arts

Poing

Bronze

KDM / Dongseo University

Seoul City Identity

Bronze

Hoseo University

Sky Light

Bronze

Hong Ik University

Smart IV Stand

Bronze

Jeju National University

STROT

Bronze

Konkuk University

TWIG

Bronze

Konkuk University

Valkyrie Bed

Bronze

Rockwell Collins

