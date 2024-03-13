Spark Engagement with LEGO® Education Activities for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

Educators and LEGO® Education collaborate on activities, using real-world connections to engage and excite students and teachers

BILLUND, Denmark, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LEGO® Education released the LEGO Education Eclipse Collection, a set of hands-on student activities that build on the excitement before, during, and after the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. As teachers and administrators seek ways to engage and motivate students, real-world connections—like the eclipse—make learning more relevant, memorable, and engaging.

"Drawing tangible connections to the real world, and possibly even future careers, is a powerful way to engage students," said Dr. Jenny Nash, Head of Education Impact U.S. for LEGO Education.

Created by and for teachers, the special collection includes activities, classroom slides, and plenty of tips and inspiration for schools everywhere to turn this rare occurrence into a lasting learning experience. Students will explore scientific phenomena using LEGO Education solutions, LEGO® bricks, or any materials available in the classroom as they:

Design and engineer a model to simulate an eclipse using motion and light principles.

Design a mobile observatory for viewing the eclipse on the go.

Graph the amount of darkness and light in a month.

Explain what happens if a light source is blocked or diminished.

Observe the effect of light on objects in a darkened space.

And more!

The collection features activities created by educators and LEGO Education Ambassadors Jillian Johnson and Daniel Buhrow, who share a passion for using real-world moments as a tool for student engagement in their classrooms.

"Bringing real-world connections into the classroom not only engages my students, but also helps me grow as an educator," said Buhrow, a teacher at McKinney Independent School District in Texas. Buhrow, who will be in the path of totality, is excited to teach this content because it helps him build relationships and connections with his students. "It transforms our classrooms into a dynamic and interactive space where learning extends beyond the textbook," he said.

Johnson, an Orange County (FL) Public Schools STEM educator, has seen firsthand how with this approach students become more engaged and excited to learn – the goal of any educator. "Connecting standards with real-world applications is my favorite thing to do as a teacher!" Johnson said. "This is when I see my students truly make sense of the bits and pieces of knowledge."

Learn more

Visit LEGOeducation.com/eclipse to download the free activities and resources. Find and share inspiration using #LEGOeduEclipse.

