ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiseChoice Foods LLC, the manufacturer of the frozen pizza & snack brand WisePies Pizza, announced today the Spark Joy for Mother's Day fundraiser benefiting Make-A-Wish as well as food banks and family support programs across the country. Starting May 6 for one week only, shoppers can spark joy for Mother's Day by visiting www.wisepiespizza.com/wishpie and making a $10 WishPie purchase. The WishPie, a Cinnamon Apple Drizzle Dessert Pizza, was developed in partnership with Make-A-Wish incorporating bright blues and corals as well as a wish story onto the packaging.

With each $10 purchase, supporters will help grant more wishes through Make-A-Wish for children fighting critical illnesses across the country. $1 is donated to Make-A-Wish and the actual WishPie will be donated in the supporter's name and delivered to organizations like food banks or support programs that spark joy in the lives of children and families. Following the purchase process, visitors can send an email to their mom or any special person that tells them how special they are, and in their honor, have supported Make-A-Wish for Mother's Day.

"As a new twist on the WishPie fundraiser in collaboration with iHeartMedia and The Bobby Bones Show, the WisePies Pizza team decided to offer a unique and thoughtful Mother's Day gifting opportunity," said Season Chavez, president of WiseChoice Foods, vice chair of Make-A-Wish New Mexico and Wish Sister. "We know the positive impact that a wish granted can have on a child. A WishPie purchase will impact lives while providing an opportunity for kids, spouses, friends and family members to tell moms they love how special they are with a gift in their honor. It's a fast and easy opportunity to impact so many. And with the support of strong promotional partners and talent, we can make an incredible impact for Mother's Day!"

