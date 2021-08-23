Spark Networks Announces the Appointment of Colleen Brown as Non-Executive Chair of the Board

"I am excited and honored to assume the role of chair at Spark Networks," said Mrs. Brown. "I look forward to working with the board and talented leadership team on accelerating our growth strategy, establishing new partnerships, and creating significant value for our shareholders. On behalf of the board, I would also like to thank David Kalil for his leadership, effort and all of his invaluable contributions."

In addition to serving on the Spark Networks board of directors and Audit Chair since 2018, Brown was recognized as a Top 100 Director by the NACD and as Director of the Year in the Pacific Northwest. Corporate Director Magazine lists her as a Top 10 Corporate Director you should know. Seattle Business Journal Magazine named her "Outstanding CEO". GAMCO selected her as their Manager of the Year for creation of shareholder value and inducted her as the first woman into the GAMCO Hall of Fame. Public Board Service includes: True Blue, Inc. (TBI), Spark Networks (LOV) and Big5 Sporting Goods (BGFV). Brown is the former CEO of Fisher Communications, Inc. (FSCI) a broadcasting and technology company. She previously served on the boards of Fisher Communications (FSCI), American Apparel (APP) during its reorganization, Boeing Employee Credit Union (BECU), DataSphere Technologies, Classified Ventures (Cars.com), Career Builder, Young American's Bank, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), National Association of Television and Programming Executives (NATPE), Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) and Associated Press (AP).

"I'm delighted to have Colleen take on the board chair role. Her proven track record as a media and technology CEO and extensive experience as a corporate director will help drive growth and shareholder value creation," said Eric Eichmann, CEO of Spark Networks. "I want to thank David for his many contributions as board chair and look forward to continue to work with him as a board member and as a presiding committee member."

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is a leading global dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV," with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks' performance or achievements to be materially different from those of any expected future results, performance, or achievements. These statements include statements regarding Spark Networks being posed to build on Social Discovery services in the second half of 2021, Spark Networks' work on partnerships to bring new exciting features to its properties this year, Spark Networks remaining on a strong path to growth and its excitement about its long-term prospects, Spark Networks' evaluation of capital structure alternatives to strengthen the balance sheet going forward, and Spark Networks' financial outlook for full year 2021 revenue and full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA.

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words, such as "believes," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that the benefits from the acquisition of Zoosk, Inc. may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks related to the degree of competition in the markets in which Spark Networks operates; risks related to the ability of Spark Networks to retain and hire key personnel, operating results and business generally; the timing and market acceptance of new products introduced by Spark Networks' competitors; Spark Networks' ability to identify potential acquisitions; Spark Networks' ability to comply with new and evolving regulations relating to data protection and data privacy; general competition and price measures in the market place; risks related to the duration and severity of COVID-19 and its impact on Spark Networks' business; and general economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Spark Networks' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other sections of Spark Networks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in Spark Networks' other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

