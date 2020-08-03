Spark Networks Appoints Chelsea Grayson and Eric Eichmann to Board of Directors

BERLIN, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV), the global leader in premium and community-based dating, today announced the appointment of Chelsea Grayson and Eric Eichmann, Chief Executive Officer of Spark Networks, to the Company's Board of Directors, effective July 29, 2020.

"We believe the strong additions of Chelsea and Eric to the Board will further advance Spark Network's growth initiatives and development strategy," said David Khalil, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Spark Networks. "Chelsea is an experienced public company executive with a proven track record of developing strong consumer-facing brands and creating long-term value. Eric is a visionary leader, helping to reposition the Company, and whose insight, expertise and strong knowledge of our sector make him a natural addition to our Board of Directors."

Chelsea Grayson is the former Chief Executive Officer of True Religion and American Apparel. She currently serves on the Board of Vireo Health, where she chairs the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee, and she is an Executive-in-Residence with Wunderkind (formerly BounceX). Ms. Grayson has also served on the Boards of Sugarfina and Delta Dental. Ms. Grayson received a JD from Loyola Law School and a BA from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Ms. Grayson said, "I am truly honored to join the Board of Directors at Spark and work alongside such a diverse group of innovative thinkers. Now is an exciting time for the Company as our niche brands have sparked millions of connections. I believe that our commitment to new product development and expansion will allow us to have an even greater impact on future. I look forward to continuing to build on our successes while capturing additional market share and enhancing overall shareholder value."

Eric Eichmann joined Spark Networks in November 2019 as Chief Executive Officer. From April 2013 until 2018, Mr. Eichmann was member of the management of Criteo S.A., where he held the position as CEO since 2015. Prior to joining Criteo, Eric was COO at Living Social and at Rosetta Stone, SVP of Advertising Operations and Technology at AOL, and a senior engagement manager at McKinsey & Co. Eric holds a master's degree in computer engineering from EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne), and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is America's second largest dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV," with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York, Utah and California. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe and SilverSingles, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark Networks has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

