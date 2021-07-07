Spark Networks Begins Monetization of Zoosk Live!

BERLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NYSE American: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that the company has begun to record revenue from Zoosk Live! a livestreaming service offered via a partnership with ParshipMeet Group.

Zoosk Live! is the result of Spark leveraging ParshipMeet Group's Live video Platform as a Service (vPaaS) product, which powers some of the world's largest livestreaming video dating apps by monetizing user videos.

The service offers a range of livestreaming options, including challenges, events, and interactive features like NextDate™, a speed dating game where Zoosk members can take a starring role in front of a livestreaming audience. Members can also forge connections with people all around the world by publicly commenting on videos and rewarding streamers with likes and follows. The new service is currently available to all Zoosk iOS and Android app users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. For more information, please visit; Spark Live! Info.

The launch of Zoosk Live! marks Spark Networks' initial step into the emerging social discovery sector. Social discovery is the business of connecting people with mutual interests, such as gaming, entertainment, travel, etc. The sector is closely related to the dating industry but not limited to it. There are some that believe Social discovery will grow to be twice the size of the dating sector.

"We're excited to bring livestreaming to Zoosk users, allowing them to connect with others in a fun social environment," said Eric Eichmann, CEO of Spark Networks. "This launch reinforces our commitment to exploring new areas of personal connection while beginning our expansion beyond online dating and into the emerging social discovery space."

Spark Network's VP of Product, Anika Mueller, says: "We're launching Zoosk Live! at a fascinating time for streaming technology. Events over the last year and a half have led to people exploring the social possibilities of live video like never before. We anticipate that people will continue embracing this tech even as they return to in-person meet ups."

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is a leading global dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV," with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

About ParshipMeet Group

ParshipMeet Group is an international market leader in online dating. With its uniquely diverse business approach, the company covers the whole spectrum of the online dating market, ranging from social dating with a strong entertainment component based on live video streaming, to serious matchmaking. ParshipMeet Group's brand portfolio consists of internationally successful and established brands with complementary strengths. Social dating and entertainment apps MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, GROWLr, and LOVOO focus on social connections, entertainment, and community. Matchmaking services such as eharmony or European-based Parship use scientific methods to help people find their partner for a compatible, happy long-term relationship. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, the company currently employs a workforce of more than 1,100 in eight offices worldwide. www.parshipmeet.com

