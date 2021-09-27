Spark Networks Engages MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

BERLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NYSE American: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships which includes premium brands such as Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, today announced that it has engaged MKR Investor Relations, Inc. ("MKR") to assist with its investor relations program and support efforts to broaden visibility within the institutional investor community in the United States.

Founded in 1999, MKR partners with micro-cap and small-cap technology companies to execute proactive, strategic investor communications programs that enhance long-term shareholder value. MKR's team includes capital markets veterans and senior communications professionals who bring in-depth sector knowledge and longstanding relationships with institutional investors and research analysts.

"I've worked with MKR in the past to increase investor awareness successfully, and I am excited to tell the Spark story and our plan to drive sustainable revenue growth," said David Clark, CFO of Spark Networks. "Spark has created a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships in the 40 plus demographic and religious dating segment with its strong portfolio of brands, and we are executing a plan to capture an increased market share of the $2.3 billion online dating market we serve. Every quarter Spark registers more than 3 million users and we have more than 870,000 paying subscribers to our properties, creating a significant recurring revenue model. We look forward to working with MKR to communicate our plan to drive sustainable revenue growth and build long-term value for our shareholders."

About Spark Networks SE

Spark Networks SE is a leading global dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV," with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

About MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

MKR Investor Relations, Inc. provides full-service investor relations programs, seamlessly bridging the gap between existing and prospective investors and public company management. MKR's proactive program leverages longstanding and established relationships with buy-side investors and sell-side analysts to increase a public company's visibility and liquidity while maximizing its credibility. MKR's proactive approach includes targeted investor marketing and works to develop a broader and more diversified ownership base and increased analyst coverage. With an in-depth knowledge of the capital markets, MKR's results-oriented program offers an unmatched commitment to tangible results, making MKR distinctive among its peers. For more information, visit us at www.mkr-group.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks' performance or achievements to be materially different from those of any expected future results, performance, or achievements. These statements include statements regarding Spark Networks being posed to build on Social Discovery services in the second half of 2021, Spark Networks' work on partnerships to bring new exciting features to its properties this year, Spark Networks remaining on a strong path to growth and its excitement about its long-term prospects, Spark Networks' evaluation of capital structure alternatives to strengthen the balance sheet going forward, and Spark Networks' financial outlook for full year 2021 revenue and full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words, such as "believes," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that the benefits from the acquisition of Zoosk, Inc. may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks related to the degree of competition in the markets in which Spark Networks operates; risks related to the ability of Spark Networks to retain and hire key personnel, operating results and business generally; the timing and market acceptance of new products introduced by Spark Networks' competitors; Spark Networks' ability to identify potential acquisitions; Spark Networks' ability to comply with new and evolving regulations relating to data protection and data privacy; general competition and price measures in the market place; risks related to the duration and severity of COVID-19 and its impact on Spark Networks' business; and general economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Spark Networks' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other sections of Spark Networks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in Spark Networks' other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

