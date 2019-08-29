Spark Networks SE Reports First Half 2019 Results

BERLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NYSE American: LOV), one of the world's leading online dating platforms, leveraging premium, complementary brands including EliteSingles, eDarling, Jdate, Christian Mingle, JSwipe, SilverSingles, Attractive World, and Zoosk reported its first half 2019 financial results today.

"With the completion of the Zoosk acquisition, 2019 is already the most transformational year in Spark's history," said Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO of Spark Networks. "The Zoosk brand is a great complement to our existing portfolio and we are working hard to execute against our integration plans to achieve our $15 million cost saving target. Beyond Zoosk, we remain focused on the North American market and on driving annual growth in Adjusted EBITDA. While International Revenue performed below our expectations due to temporary issues with a few marketing partners, I am pleased with our first half 2019 results in North America where we drove annual growth across every key performance indicator – registrations, paying subscribers, Monthly Average Revenue Per User, Revenue and Contribution."

"I am very excited by what the future holds for Spark. We operate in a highly attractive industry and have built a large and cash generating business upon a foundation of strong brands. We now have both a leadership position in the North American market and a clear roadmap in place to capitalize on the assets we own. In the near-term, our roadmap is centered on continuing to right-size the business to secure our profitability goal of delivering over $50 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2020," Jeronimo concluded.

Financial Results

Revenue for the first half of 2019 was €49.2 million, a decrease of 7.1% from €53.0 million in the first half of 2018, and a decrease of 4.5% from €51.5 million in the second half of 2018. The year over year decrease was attributable to the 9.0% decrease in the number of Average Paying Subscribers offset by the 2.0% increase in Monthly Average Revenue Per User, or Monthly ARPU.

Net Loss was €4.9 million in the first half of 2019, an increase of €3.8 million compared to €1.1 million in the first half of 2018, and an increase of €2.9 million compared to €2.0 million in the second half of 2018. The year over year increase in Net Loss was primarily attributable to higher professional fees related to the merger with Zoosk, Inc. that closed in the second half of 2019, and an increase in income tax expense in the first half of 2019, compared to an income tax benefit recognized in the same period of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was €3.8 million in the first half of 2019, an increase of €1.4 million compared to €2.4 million in the first half of 2018, and a reduction of €4.7 million compared to €8.5 million in the second half of 2018.

The Company ended the first half of 2019 with €12.5 million in cash and €11.3 million in debt.

Key Performance Indicators

Average Paying Subscribers decreased 9.0% to 444.9 thousand in the first half of 2019, compared to 489.0 thousand in the same period of 2018.

Monthly ARPU increased 2.0% to €18.44 in the first half of 2019, compared to €18.07 in the same period of 2018.

Financial Outlook

Spark is focused on completing the post-close merger integration of the Zoosk Acquisition as efficiently as possible, and we believe our efforts will result in at least $50 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2020.

of Adjusted EBITDA in 2020. Spark's 2020 Adjusted EBITDA assumes $15 million of realized cost synergies in 2020, which the Company is on-pace to achieve.

Key Metrics - Half Year



Six months ended

Growth Rates %

6/30/2019

12/31/2018

6/30/2018

1st Half 2019 vs.

1st Half 2019

2nd Half 2018

1st Half 2018

2nd Half 2018

1st Half 2018 Revenue €49.2 Million

€51.5 Million

€53.0 Million

(4.5) %

(7.1) % Contribution1 €20.4 Million

€24.2 Million

€20.4 Million

(16.0) %

(0.3) % Net loss €(4.9) Million

€(2.0) Million

€(1.1) Million

149.2 %

324.9 % Adjusted EBITDA2 €3.8 Million

€8.5 Million

€2.4 Million

(55.0) %

57.6 % Cash Balance €12.5 Million

€11.1 Million

€8.1 Million

12.4 %

54.9 % Total Registrations3 4,488,104

4,791,652

5,352,521

(6.3) %

(16.1) % Avg. Paying Subs4 444,857

477,817

489,024

(6.9) %

(9.0) % Monthly ARPU5 €18.44

€17.98

€18.07

2.6 %

2.0 %

SPARK NETWORKS SE SEGMENT6 RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS (Revenue, Direct Marketing and Contribution figures in € thousands)



Six Months Ended

Growth Rates %

6/30/2019

12/31/2018

6/30/2018

1st Half 2019 vs.

1st Half 2019

2nd Half 2018

1st Half 2018

2nd Half 2018

1st Half 2018 # of Registrations

















North America 2,224,249



2,243,178



2,133,705



(0.8) %

4.2 % International 2,263,855



2,548,474



3,218,816



(11.2) %

(29.7) % Total # of Registrations 4,488,104



4,791,652



5,352,521



(6.3) %

(16.1) %



















Average Paying Subscribers

















North America 185,364



189,533



178,101



(2.2) %

4.1 % International 259,493



288,284



310,923



(10.0) %

(16.5) % Total Average Paying Subscribers 444,857



477,817



489,024



(6.9) %

(9.0) %



















Monthly ARPU

















North America € 23.88



€ 22.45



€ 21.47



6.4 %

11.2 % International € 14.56



€ 15.03



€ 16.12



(3.1) %

(9.7) % Total Monthly ARPU € 18.44



€ 17.98



€ 18.07



2.6 %

2.0 %



















Total Net Revenue

















North America € 26,561



€ 25,531



€ 22,939



4.0 %

15.8 % International € 22,663



€ 26,006



€ 30,075



(12.9) %

(24.6) % Total Net Revenue € 49,224



€ 51,537



€ 53,014



(4.5) %

(7.1) %



















Direct Marketing

















North America € 16,160



€ 13,277



€ 14,585



21.7 %

10.8 % International € 12,706



€ 14,026



€ 18,000



(9.4) %

(29.4) % Total Direct Marketing € 28,866



€ 27,303



€ 32,585



5.7 %

(11.4) %



















Contribution

















North America € 10,401



€ 12,254



€ 8,354



(15.1) %

24.5 % International € 9,957



€ 11,980



€ 12,075



(16.9) %

(17.5) % Total Contribution € 20,358



€ 24,234



€ 20,429



(16.0) %

(0.3) %

1 Contribution is defined as revenue, net of refunds and credit card chargebacks, less direct marketing. Direct Marketing is defined as online and offline advertising spend, and is included within Cost of Revenue within the Group's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure defined by IFRS. The most directly comparable IFRS measure for Adjusted EBITDA is our net (loss)/profit for the relevant period. This measure is one of the primary metrics by which we evaluate the performance of our businesses, budget, forecast and compensate management. We believe this measure provides management and investors with a consistent view, period to period, of the core earnings generated from ongoing operations and excludes the impact of items that we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance, including: (i) non-cash items such as share-based compensation, asset impairments, net finance expenses and (ii) one-time items that have not occurred in the past two years and are not expected to recur in the next two years including severance, transaction advisory fees, and merger integration costs, and (iii) discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as a substitute for net loss (as determined in accordance with IFRS) for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance or financial position, as Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by IFRS. A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, and the six months ended December 31, 2018 can be found in the table below.

Statements regarding our positioning to deliver Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 in excess of $50 million do not include certain charges and costs. The adjustments to EBITDA in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, including (i) non-cash items such as share-based compensation, asset impairments, net finance expenses and (ii) one-time items that have not occurred in the past two years and are not expected to recur in the next two years including severance, transaction advisory fees, and merger integration costs. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on our Adjusted EBITDA. We are not able to provide a reconciliation of our non-IFRS financial guidance to the corresponding IFRS measures without unreasonable effort because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, impairment of intangible assets and goodwill, and non-recurring costs.

3 Total registrations are defined as the total number of new members registering to the platforms with their email address. Those include members who enter into premium subscriptions and free memberships.

4 Paying subscribers are defined as individuals who have paid a monthly fee for access to premium services, which include, among others, unlimited communication with other registered users, access to user profile pictures and enhanced search functionality. Average paying subscribers for each month are calculated as the sum of the paying subscribers at the beginning and the end of the month, divided by two. Average paying subscribers for periods longer than one month are calculated as the sum of the average paying subscribers for each month, divided by the number of months in such period.

5 Monthly Average Revenue Per User, or Monthly ARPU, represents the total net subscriber revenue for the period divided by the number of average paying subscribers for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

6 In accordance with segment reporting guidance, the Group's financial reporting includes detailed data on two separate operating segments. The North America segment consists of operations in the United States and Canada, and the International segment consists of all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

SPARK NETWORKS SE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in € thousands)







June 30, 2019 (unaudited)

December 31, 2018 ASSETS









Non-current assets



46,684



44,729

Intangible assets and goodwill



34,394



33,015

Internally generated software



5,856



2,221

Licenses and domains



185



209

Brands and trademarks



4,839



4,894

Purchased software



18



23

Intangible assets under development



1,703



3,691

Other intangible assets



863



1,173

Goodwill



20,930



20,804

Property, plant and equipment



2,804



2,015

Leasehold improvements



98



127

Other and office equipment



1,675



1,884

Property, plant and equipment under construction



—



4

Right-of-use assets



1,031



—

Other non-current financial assets



21



24

Other non-current non-financial assets



237



271

Deferred tax assets



9,228



9,404

Current assets



19,123



18,133

Current trade and other receivables



6,604



7,004

Trade receivables



2,924



3,042

Other current financial assets



1,449



914

Other assets



2,231



3,048

Current income tax assets



48



34

Cash and cash equivalents



12,471



11,095

TOTAL ASSETS



65,807



62,862

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES









Shareholders' equity



16,534



19,409

Subscribed capital



1,317



1,317

Capital reserves



49,741



49,365

Share-based payment reserve



5,772



4,149

Accumulated deficit



(41,030)



(36,156)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



734



734

Non-current liabilities



1,924



9,582

Non-current borrowings



—



8,375

Other non-current provisions



16



16

Other non-current financial liabilities



709



54

Deferred tax liabilities



1,195



1,132

Non-current contract liabilities



4



5

Current liabilities



47,349



33,871

Current borrowings



11,291



3,750

Other current provisions



518



305

Current trade and other payables



19,934



12,863

Trade payables



17,092



10,166

Other current financial liabilities



1,060



878

Other liabilities



1,782



1,819

Current income tax liabilities



77



349

Current contract liabilities



15,529



16,604

Total liabilities



49,273



43,453

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES



65,807



62,862



SPARK NETWORKS SE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited, in € thousands, except per share data)





Six Months Ended



6/30/2019

12/31/2018

6/30/2018













Revenue

49,224



51,537



53,014

Cost of revenue

(33,301)



(32,140)



(37,350)

Gross profit

15,923



19,397



15,664

Other income

—



216



24

Other operating expenses

(20,277)



(18,788)



(17,511)

Sales and marketing expenses

(2,726)



(2,481)



(2,457)

Customer service expenses

(2,293)



(2,278)



(2,348)

Technical operations and development expenses

(4,154)



(3,821)



(3,374)

General and administrative expenses

(11,104)



(10,208)



(9,332)

Operating (loss)/income

(4,354)



825



(1,823)

Interest income and similar income

423



264



214

Interest expense and similar charges

(542)



(658)



(778)

Net finance expenses

(119)



(394)



(564)

(Loss)/income before taxes

(4,473)



431



(2,387)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(401)



(2,387)



1,240

Net loss

(4,874)



(1,956)



(1,147)

Other comprehensive income

—



790



827

Total comprehensive loss

(4,874)



(1,166)



(320)

Earnings per share











Basic earnings/(loss) per share (€)

(3.75)



(1.51)



(0.89)

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (€)

(3.75)



(1.51)



(0.89)















Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:











Net loss

(4,874)



(1,956)



(1,147)

Net finance expenses

119



394



564

Income tax expense (benefit)

401



2,387



(1,240)

Depreciation and amortization

1,653



1,928



1,637

Share-based compensation expense

2,075



2,314



1,777

Non-recurring costs

4,459



129



841

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

3,833



8,520



2,432















Summary of non-recurring costs:











Contract liabilities write-offs

—



—



289

Transaction and advisory fees

4,413



—



264

Merger integration costs

—



87



14

Severance costs

46



42



274

Total adjustments

4,459



129



841



