Spark Networks SE Reports Second Half And Full Year 2017 Results

"With the close of the merger between Affinitas GmbH ("Affinitas") and Spark Networks, Inc. ("Spark") in November 2017, we have created a pure-play leader in the dating industry with increased scale and a portfolio of well-known brands," said Jeronimo Folgueira, Chief Executive Officer of Spark Networks SE. "We have only just begun to realize the benefits of the merger, as the results we reported today include just two months of Spark's performance. While we look forward to our first full year of operating our newly expanded portfolio, we are also pleased with the strong standalone performance of Affinitas in 2017. Affinitas revenue grew by more than 12% in 2017, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA growth before the addition of Spark. We are energized by our 2017 momentum, our post-merger integration progress and the early success of our 2018 growth initiatives.

"We enter 2018 with three clear priorities, all of which are aimed at positioning Spark Networks for sustainable, long-term, and profitable growth," continued Folgueira. "First, we aim to build on the consistent growth momentum that Affinitas has achieved over the last several years, driven primarily by the success of EliteSingles. Second, we are taking actions to stabilize and grow the Christian and Jewish brands that were added to our portfolio through the merger with Spark. Finally, we will launch and grow new, complementary brands in key markets such as North America.

"Nearly four full months into 2018, we are very pleased with the trajectory of our business and, more importantly, that we have multiple brands contributing to our growth," concluded Folgueira. "EliteSingles continues to grow strongly in North America, our Jewish and Christian brands have seen growth in new subscription sales in Q1, and SilverSingles, our newest platform, scaled rapidly and generated approximately 15% of our registrations in the first three months of 2018, despite launching in mid-December. The initial performance of the SilverSingles brand reinforces our confidence in the brand and our ability to deploy capital effectively with positive returns. We expect this new addition to our portfolio to be a meaningful contributor to revenue growth in 2018 and beyond as we continue to invest in it as one of our key strategic priorities. In the short-term, investments in marketing to SilverSingles are critical to building a sustainable base of subscribers that will position us for long-term growth and profitability in 2019 and beyond. We believe these investments are essential to capitalizing on the tremendous growth potential we see with customers in the 50 and over age demographic, although they will negatively impact our Adjusted EBITDA in 2018.

"Our core brands are on-pace to exceed the 2018 goals we set twelve months ago when we announced the Affinitas / Spark Merger, and we now see an opportunity to continue to invest in additional marketing to build SilverSingles to become a meaningful part of our portfolio. Given that the marketing investments for growing a new brand are recognized up-front while the resulting revenue is recognized over the life of the subscriptions we add, we are lowering our 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance while simultaneously raising our 2018 revenue guidance.

"Capitalizing on the growth opportunities in front of us is an exciting challenge, and I am looking forward to providing updates as we execute against our 2018 plans."

Key Metrics – Half Year



Six months ended

Growth Rates %

12/31/2017

6/30/2017

12/31/2016

2nd Half 2017 vs.

2nd Half 2017

1st Half 2017

2nd Half 2016

1st Half 2017

2nd Half 2016 Revenue €43.5 Million

€42.1 Million

€37.9 Million

3.3%

15.0% Contribution1 €17.5 Million

€14.6 Million

€14.7 Million

19.9%

19.7% Net (Loss)/Profit €(3.9) Million

€(1.7) Million

€760 Thousand

N.M.

N.M. Adjusted EBITDA2 €4.2 Million

€2.4 Million

€4.4 Million

78.7%

(2.7%) Cash Balance €8.2 Million

€6.8 Million

€8.1 Million

21.3%

1.9% Total Registrations3 4,329,541

4,122,092

3,543,594

5.0%

22.2% Avg. Paying Subs4 393,979

364,825

326,989

8.0%

20.5% Monthly ARPU5 € 18.41

€ 19.24

€ 19.29

(4.3%)

(4.6%)

Six Months Ended December 31, 2017 Financial Results

Revenue: For the six months ended December 31, 2017, total revenue was €43.5 million, an increase of 15.0% compared to the six months ended December 31, 2016, and a 3.3% increase from the six months ended June 30, 2017. The year over year and sequential increases were driven by growth in our average paying subscribers resulting from marketing efforts in North America and the addition of Jdate and Christian Mingle following the Affinitas / Spark Merger in November 2017.

Revenue in the six months ended December 31, 2017 includes €2.7 million of post-merger revenue from Spark, net of a €603 thousand write-off of deferred revenue relating to the Affinitas / Spark Merger.

Contribution: Contribution was €17.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 19.7% compared to the six months ended December 31, 2016, and a 19.9% increase from the six months ended June 30, 2017. Our contribution margin increased to 40.3% from 38.7% in the six months ended December 31, 2016, and from 34.7% in the six months ended June 30, 2017. The margin expansion was primarily driven by revenue growth in North America. North America contribution margin increased to 11.1% from 3.1% in the six months ended December 31, 2016and from 4.2% in the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Contribution in the six months ended December 31, 2017 includes €2.2 million of post-merger contribution from Spark, net of a €603 thousand write-off of deferred revenue relating to the Affinitas / Spark Merger.

Net Loss: Net Loss was €(3.9) million in the six months ended December 31, 2017, a €4.6 million decline versus the six months ended December 31, 2016 and a €2.2 million decline from the six months ended June 30, 2017. The decline was primarily due to higher professional fees resulting from the Affinitas / Spark Merger in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA: For the six months ended December 31, 2017, Adjusted EBITDA was €4.2 million, a decrease of €118 thousand versus the six months ended December 31, 2016, and an increase of €1.9 million from the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA in the six months ended December 31, 2017 includes €509 thousand of post-merger adjusted EBITDA from Spark.

Cash: Cash used in operating activities in 2017 was €1.2 million. At December 31, 2017, the Group had €8.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to €8.1 million at the end of 2016. At year end, the Group had €5.9 million of debt outstanding, which was fully repaid in March 2018.

Key Metrics – Full Year











Growth Rates %

2017

2016

2017

2016 Revenue €85.6 Million

€73.5 Million

16.5%

21.6% Contribution1 €32.2 Million

€25.1 Million

28.1%

40.7% Net (Loss)/Profit €(5.6) Million

€691 Thousand

N.M.

N.M. Adjusted EBITDA2 €6.6 Million

€5.9 Million

12.5%

248.5% Cash Balance €8.2 Million

€8.1 Million

1.9%

N.M. Total Registrations3 8,451,633

6,897,649

22.5%

18.1% Avg. Paying Subs4 379,403

317,276

19.6%

12.5% Monthly ARPU5 € 18.81

€ 19.30

(2.6%)

8.0%

Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Revenue: For the full year 2017, revenue increased 16.5% to €85.6 million, as compared to €73.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2016. The increase was attributable to 19.6% growth in our average paying subscribers resulting from marketing efforts in North America and the addition of Jdate and Christian Mingle following the Affinitas / Spark Merger in November 2017.

Revenue in 2017 includes €2.7 million of post-merger revenue from Spark, net of a €603 thousand write-off of deferred revenue relating to the Affinitas / Spark Merger.

Contribution: For the full year 2017, contribution was €32.2 million, an increase of 28.1% compared to the year ago period. Our contribution margin increased to 37.6% from 34.2% in the year ago period. The margin expansion was primarily driven by growth in North America following the Affinitas / Spark Merger, which increased contribution margin to 7.7% from 1.3% in the year ago period.

Contribution in 2017 includes €2.2 million of post-merger contribution from Spark, net of a €603 thousand write-off of deferred revenue relating to the Affinitas / Spark Merger.

Net Loss: For the full year 2017, Net Loss was €(5.6) million, a €6.3 million decline versus the year ago period. The decline was primarily due to higher professional fees resulting from the Affinitas / Spark Merger in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA: For the full year 2017, Adjusted EBITDA was €6.6 million, an increase from €5.9 million in the year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2017 includes €509 thousand of post-merger adjusted EBITDA from Spark.

Full Year 2018 Financial Guidance

Spark Networks expects $127 – $133 million of revenue and $13 – $18 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2018. This replaces the 2018 targets established in May 2017 of $118 – $122 million of revenue and $18 – $22 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

The May 2017 Adjusted EBITDA range for 2018 assumed $5 million of realized cost synergies in 2018, which we are on-pace to achieve.

SPARK NETWORKS SE SEGMENT6 RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS (Revenue, Direct Marketing and Contribution figures in € thousands)



Six Months Ended

Growth Rates %

12/31/2017

6/30/2017

12/31/2016

2nd Half 2017 vs.

2nd Half 2017

1st Half 2017

2nd Half 2016

1st Half 2017

2nd Half 2016 # of Registrations

















North America 1,233,455

1,055,581

878,756

16.9%

40.4% International 3,096,086

3,066,511

2,664,838

1.0%

16.2% Total # of Registrations 4,329,541

4,122,092

3,543,594

5.0%

22.2%



















Average Paying Subscribers

















North America 97,786

69,953

53,914

39.8%

81.4% International 296,193

294,872

273,075

0.4%

8.5% Total Average Paying Subscribers 393,979

364,825

326,989

8.0%

20.5%



















Monthly ARPU

















North America € 22.87

€ 26.58

€ 27.18

(13.9%)

(15.9%) International € 16.94

€ 17.50

€ 17.74

(3.2%)

(4.5%) Monthly ARPU € 18.41

€ 19.24

€ 19.29

(4.3%)

(4.6%)



















Total Net Revenue

















North America € 13,419

€ 11,155

€ 8,793

20.3%

52.6% International € 30,102

€ 30,961

€ 29,061

(2.8%)

3.6% Total Net Revenue € 43,521

€ 42,116

€ 37,854

3.3%

15.0%



















Direct Marketing

















North America € 8,585

€ 9,395

€ 7,631

(8.6%)

12.5% International € 17,394

€ 18,095

€ 15,569

(3.9%)

11.7% Total Direct Marketing € 25,979

€ 27,490

€ 23,200

(5.5%)

12.0%



















Contribution

















North America € 4,834

€ 1,760

€ 1,162

174.7%

316.1% International € 12,708

€ 12,866

€ 13,492

(1.2%)

(5.8%) Total Contribution € 17,542

€ 14,626

€ 14,654

19.9%

19.7%



SPARK NETWORKS SE SEGMENT6 RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS (Revenue, Direct Marketing and Contribution figures in € thousands)



12 Months Ended December 31,

Growth Rates %

2017

2016

2015

2017

2016 # of Registrations

















North America 2,289,036

1,616,963

759,351

41.6%

112.9% International 6,162,597

5,280,686

5,081,606

16.7%

3.9% Total # of Registrations 8,451,633

6,897,649

5,840,957

22.5%

18.1%



















Average Paying Subscribers

















North America 83,870

46,453

15,240

80.5%

204.8% International 295,533

270,823

266,675

9.1%

1.6% Total Average Paying Subscribers 379,403

317,276

281,915

19.6%

12.5%



















Monthly ARPU

















North America € 24.42

€ 28.71

€ 28.81

(15.0%)

(0.3%) International € 17.22

€ 17.69

€ 17.24

(2.7%)

2.6% Monthly ARPU € 18.81

€ 19.30

€ 17.87

(2.6%)

8.0%



















Total Net Revenue

















North America € 24,574

€ 16,004

€ 5,268

53.6%

203.8% International € 61,063

€ 57,487

€ 55,174

6.2%

4.2% Total Net Revenue € 85,637

€ 73,491

€ 60,442

16.5%

21.6%



















Direct Marketing

















North America € 17,980

€ 15,059

€ 8,355

19.4%

80.3% International € 35,489

€ 33,311

€ 34,234

6.5%

(2.7%) Total Direct Marketing € 53,469

€ 48,370

€ 42,589

10.5%

13.6%



















Contribution

















North America € 6,594

€ 944

(€ 3,087)

598.2%

(130.6%) International € 25,574

€ 24,177

€ 20,940

5.8%

15.5% Total Contribution € 32,168

€ 25,121

€ 17,853

28.1%

40.7%



SPARK NETWORKS SE UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in € thousands)



Years ended December 31, (in € thousands) 2017

2016 Revenue(7) 105,911

109,731 Net Loss(7) (3,134)

(6,738)

The following table presents certain selected information and Adjusted EBITDA(2) for the unaudited pro forma periods presented:



Years ended December 31, (in € thousands) 2017

2016 Net (loss)/profit (3,134)

(6,738) Net finance expenses 261

674 Income tax (expense) benefit 5,057

(838) Depreciation and amortization 4,266

6,164 Impairment of intangibles 46

4,182 Stock-based compensation 1,175

1,878 Non-recurring costs 943

1,880 Adjusted EBITDA(2) 8,614

7,202



Years ended December 31, Summary of non-recurring costs 2017

2016 Deferred revenue write-offs 943

- Restructuring expenses -

642 Transaction and advisory fees -

349 Severance costs -

889 Total adjustments 943

1,880



About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is a leading global dating company with a portfolio of premium brands designed for singles seeking serious relationships. These brands include EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, SilverSingles, eDarling, JSwipe and Attractive World. Formed in 2017 through the merger of Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc., the company has a presence in 29 countries worldwide and is publicly listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol "LOV."

1 Contribution is defined as revenue, net of credits, less direct marketing. Direct Marketing is defined as online and offline advertising spend, and is included within Cost of Revenue within the Group's Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure defined by IFRS. The most directly comparable IFRS measure for Adjusted EBITDA is our net (loss)/profit for the relevant period. This measure is one of the primary metrics by which we evaluate the performance of our businesses, budget, forecast and compensate management. We believe this measure provides management and investors with a consistent view, period to period, of the core earnings generated from ongoing operations and excludes the impact of items that we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance, including: (i) non-cash items such as stock-based compensation, asset impairments, non-cash currency translation adjustments and (ii) one-time items that have not occurred in the past two years and are not expected to recur in the next two years including severance, transaction advisory fees, and merger integration costs, and (iii) discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as a substitute for net loss (as determined in accordance with IFRS) for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance or financial position, as Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by IFRS. A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA for the six and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 can be found in the table below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment of intangible and long-lived assets, and non-recurring costs.

3 Total registrations are defined as the total number of new members registering to the platforms with their email address. Those include members who enter into premium subscriptions and free memberships.

4 Paying subscribers are defined as individuals who have paid a monthly fee for access to premium services, which include, among others, unlimited communication with other registered users, access to user profile pictures and enhanced search functionality. Average paying subscribers for each month are calculated as the sum of the paying subscribers at the beginning and the end of the month, divided by two. Average paying subscribers for periods longer than one month are calculated as the sum of the average paying subscribers for each month, divided by the number of months in such period.

5 Monthly Average Net Revenue Per User, or Monthly ARPU, represents the total net subscriber revenue for the period divided by the number of average paying subscribers for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

6 In accordance with Segment Reporting guidance, the Group's financial reporting includes detailed data on two separate operating segments. The North America segment consists of operations in the United States and Canada, and the International segment consists of all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

7 The unaudited pro forma financial information presents the combined results of the Company and Spark and Samadhi as if these mergers and acquisitions had occurred on January 1, 2016. The unaudited pro forma financial information includes adjustments required under the acquisition method of accounting and is presented for informational purposes only. This presentation is not necessarily indicative of the results that would have been achieved had the acquisitions actually occurred on January 1, 2016.

SPARK NETWORKS SE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in € thousands, except share data)



December 31,

2017

2016 Non-current assets 47,148

20,141 Intangible assets 35,136

9,634 Internally generated software 3,503

1,007 Licenses and domains 128

37 Brands and trademarks 4,917

2,605 Intangible assets under development 1,090

- Other intangible assets 2,314

2,661 Goodwill 23,184

3,324 Property, plant and equipment 2,082

485 Leasehold improvements 186

245 Other and office equipment 373

240 Property, plant and equipment under construction 1,523

- Other non-current financial assets 23

21 Deferred tax assets 9,907

10,001 Current assets 22,034

17,127 Current trade and other receivables 13,820

9,063 Trade receivables 6,814

4,272 Other financial current assets 3,156

2,489 Other assets 3,850

2,302 Cash and cash equivalents 8,214

8,064 TOTAL ASSETS 69,182

37,268 SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





Shareholder's equity 19,477

(24,723) Subscribed capital 1,317

25 Capital reserves 48,877

- Share-based payment reserve 2,747

2,259 Accumulated deficit (32,581)

(27,007) Accumulated other comprehensive income (883)

- Non-current liabilities 765

33,161 Non-current borrowings -

5,850 Other non-current provisions 17

17 Other non-current financial liabilities -

26,280 Deferred tax liabilities 725

929 Non-current deferred income 23

85 Current liabilities 48,940

28,830 Current borrowings 5,850

5 Other current provisions 1,159

806 Current trade and other payables 21,291

9,637 Trade payables 11,489

5,568 Other financial current liabilities 6,515

1,337 Other liabilities 3,287

2,732 Current income tax liabilities 286

335 Current deferred income 20,354

18,047 TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 69,182

37,268

SPARK NETWORKS SE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in € thousands, except per share data)



For the Six Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2017

2016

2017

2016 Revenue 43,521

37,854

85,637

73,491 Cost of revenue (29,737)

(24,703)

(58,776)

(51,202) Gross Profit 13,784

13,151

26,861

22,289 Other income 5

118

54

126 Other operating expenses (16,930)

(11,454)

(32,030)

(19,742) Sales and marketing expenses (2,775)

(2,394)

(5,540)

(3,919) Customer service expenses (1,776)

(1,476)

(3,971)

(2,791) Technical operations and development expenses (3,664)

(1,805)

(6,428)

(3,305) General and administrative expenses (8,715)

(5,779)

(16,091)

(9,727) Operating profit/(loss) (3,141)

1,815

(5,115)

2,673 Interest income and similar income 166

94

239

157 Interest expense and similar charges (363)

(281)

(782)

(425) Net finance expenses (197)

(187)

(543)

(268) (Loss)/Income before taxes (3,338)

1,628

(5,658)

2,405 Income taxes (532)

(843)

84

(1,082) (Loss)/profit from continuing operations (3,870)

785

(5,574)

1,323 Discontinued operations -

(25)

-

(632) (Loss)/profit for the period (3,870)

760

(5,574)

691 Other comprehensive income (883)

-

(883)

- Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (4,753)

760

(6,457)

691















Earnings per share













Basic earnings/(loss) per share (€) (8.97)

30.40

(24.23)

27.64 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (€) (8.97)

30.40

(24.23)

27.64 Earnings per share - continuing operations













Basic earnings/(loss) per share (€) (8.97)

31.40

(24.23)

52.92 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (€) (8.97)

31.40

(24.23)

52.92















Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Profit to Adjusted EBITDA:













Net (loss)/profit (3,870)

760

(5,574)

691 Discontinued operations -

25

-

632 Net finance expenses 197

187

543

268 Income tax (benefit) provision 532

843

(84)

1,082 Depreciation and amortization 1,579

1,225

3,084

1,278 Impairment of intangibles -

-

25

- Stock-based compensation 112

435

488

991 Non-recurring costs 5,685

878

8,123

927 Adjusted EBITDA 4,235

4,353

6,605

5,869















Summary of non-recurring costs:













Deferred revenue write-offs 603

-

603

- Restructuring expenses -

642

-

642 Transaction and advisory fees 1,660

113

3,995

162 Merger integration costs 2,042

-

2,042

- Other employee payments 1,053

-

1,053

- Severance costs 327

123

430

123 Total adjustments 5,685

878

8,123

927

