Spark Networks to Participate in LD Micro Invitational XIII Investor Conference on June 6th

Spark Networks SE

01 Jun, 2023, 20:00 ET

BERLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that it will be participating in the following investor conference:

LD Micro Invitational XIII Investor Conference

  • June 6, 2023, at the Luxe Sunset Blvd. Hotel
  • One-on-one meetings only

Spark CEO, Chelsea Grayson, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at this conference. Meetings can be scheduled through LD Micro, at [email protected], or through MKR Investor Relations, Spark Network's investor relations firm, at [email protected].

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Spark Networks SE

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.

Contact

Investors:
Todd Kehrli
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Spark Networks SE

