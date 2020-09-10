Spark Networks to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV), one of the world's leading online dating platforms leveraging premium, complementary brands including Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and SilverSingles, today announced that members of its management team will participate at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference 2020 on Thursday, September 24 at 4:00 PM ET, and host virtual one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day.

Following the event, a webcast of the Sidoti presentation will be available on the investor relations sections of Spark Networks' website, accessible at https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/.

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is America's second largest dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV," with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe and SilverSingles, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

For More Information

Investors:

Christopher Camarra

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Spark Networks SE