Spark Networks Will Ring Today's Closing Bell at The New York Stock Exchange

BERLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV), one of the world's leading online dating companies, announced today that it will ring The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Friday, April 9th.

"Spark is honored to ring The Closing Bell at the NYSE in celebration of our excitement on the growth opportunities that lay ahead of us this year," said Eric Eichmann, Spark Networks CEO. "This event is a testament to our committed employees that have worked hard to establish Spark as a leader in social dating for meaningful relationships."

A live webcast of the ceremony will be available beginning at 3:59 p.m. ET at the NYSE's website www.nyse.com. Photos and video of the NYSE Bell Ringing Ceremony will also be available upon request at [email protected].

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is America's third largest public dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV," with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles and eDarling, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark Networks has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally. For more information, visit spark.net or follow Spark on LinkedIn.

