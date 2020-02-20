Spark Online Events Debuts Property & Casualty Virtual Insurance Career Fair

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to meet the younger generation where they are – on their computers and phones –Spark Online Events, a division of Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing, will host an online insurance career fair on April 30, 2020.

This Property & Casualty insurance career fair will include a range of job opportunities offered by various insurance entities. Exhibitors will have virtual booth space for their company representatives to converse live with candidates during the one-day event. Chatbot technology will help exhibitors rank prospects after speaking with them, based on their conversation, uploaded resumes and applicable skills.

Nationwide, hundreds of graduating students from universities and colleges with risk management programs will be invited to attend the online career fair – free of charge. These potential new hires will have the ability to learn more about the Property & Casualty industry and available opportunities – from wherever they are, on any device with an internet connection – including their mobile phones.

If your insurance entity is interested in mentoring the next generation of qualified, long-term employees, this career fair is where you should be prospecting. This event will provide a unique opportunity to reach a fresh new pool of youthful candidates who are ready to help take your company into the next decade and beyond.

Anita Nevins, CEO of Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing, says, "We are so excited to use this technology to connect our youth with hiring and recruiting managers in the insurance space. I have contemplated how we can help centralize the individual initiatives being pursued by the industry and we are pleased to offer this concept. The gap that is occurring by the exiting Baby Boomers needs to be filled for the industry to thrive. We look forward to this event being the first of many."

About Spark Online Events

Spark Online Events, a division of Direct Connection Advertising and Marketing, LLC, was launched to demonstrate how online event technology can be used to build a stronger presence in the insurance industry through virtual trade shows, internal employee or external agent training, perpetual product marketplaces and, of course, career fairs. Many of these events have livestreaming and/or pre-recorded video, as well as live chat and gamification, making the event more interactive and productive. For more information, visit sparkonlineevents.com.

Contact

Anita Nevins, anita@webdcmarketing.com, 707-429-0877

SOURCE Spark Online Events

Related Links

http://www.sparkonlineevents.com

