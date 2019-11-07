Spark Power Group Inc. Announces Details of Its Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

The company plans to release its complete financial results for the third quarter on November 12, 2019 after the markets close.

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Thursday, November 7, 2019 – Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its Fiscal 2019 third-quarter results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time DIAL-IN NUMBER: 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 CONFERENCE ID: 3476509 WEBCAST: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2122513/30AE701662EAA4E3B56AA5E589EFE0CA

It is suggested that those wishing to access the webcast log-in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Spark Power Group Inc.

Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

