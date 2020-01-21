Spark Your Imagination With Refreshed Styling at This Modern New England Wedding Venue

HAMPSTEAD, N.H., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Rose by Wedgewood Weddings, a renowned wedding venue loved by its community, today announced sensational plans to renovate its interior with modern amenities and lavish upgrades! The company has worked closely with a professional design team to restyle its expansive dressing suite, ballroom, foyer, and other indoor spaces.

Features and benefits of the renovations include:

Couples who book Granite Rose by Wedgewood Weddings can enjoy cross-back chairs, modern black accents, contemporary chandeliers, and elegant wood flooring.

New wood flooring which adds an upscale, elegant feel and couples will love it because it adds extra flexibility and function for the dancefloor location

Enhanced dressing suite provides makeup and lounging areas with plush seating for the wedding party to relax and a beautiful backdrop for get-ready photos

New light fixtures to add an elevated and whimsical flare for increased ambiance

"We're ecstatic about the renovations and upgrades," says Anna Worthington, Wedgewood Weddings Regional Manager for New Hampshire. "My team and I are especially excited about the contemporary lighting fixtures, wood flooring, and the elaborate entryway with a checkerboard floor. We're excited to see couples' smiles when we unveil the new look!"

Bill Zaruka, Wedgewood Weddings president adds: "As a company, it's vitally important that we listen to our customers and pay attention to their venue needs. New Hampshire and the entire East Coast has a reputation for spectacular weddings at exemplary event spaces, and we're proud that so many couples make us their first choice."

The new look incorporates a bold yet neutral scheme, so the space can be easily personalized and beautifully complement every wedding style. Also remaining on-site is the ballroom's grand chandelier: a statement piece which comes direct from the Ritz Carlton in Paris.

Renovations have already begun and will be completed by Thanksgiving of this year. The venue will continue to operate tours and events during this time and the team is confident that couples – both booked and prospect – will adore the elevated look.

About Granite Rose by Wedgewood Weddings: This Hampstead, NH, event venue is well-loved by its community because of three things:

The impressive building which is suitable for events from 2 to 400 and features classic New England styling

The expert in-house team who make every event flawless and their partners; local artisanal vendors who can support every type of event request

The all-inclusive wedding packages. Couples who choose this venue for their big event can abandon the stereotype that wedding planning is stressful and enjoy a smooth, fun, and simple planning experience.

About Wedgewood Weddings: Wedgewood Weddings hosts thousands of incredible weddings every year and operates nearly 50 venues from coast to coast. Wedgewood Weddings packages include all the essential services that make a wedding fantastic (such as catering, DJ, photo booth, and more), and couples get the help of an on-site team of expert wedding planners available seven days a week throughout their engagement.

