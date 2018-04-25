Spark451 Launches Element451 to Transform Enrollment Management

"This comprehensive solution enables colleges and universities to spend much less time managing systems and more time reaching students," said Spark451's Principal and Chief Technology Officer Ardis Kadiu. "Our success in integrating communication channels and digital programs has enabled our clients to achieve and exceed student enrollment goals. Now we are offering this novel platform as a self-service admissions technology and CRM platform to fuel and manage enrollment with unprecedented ease and efficiency."

According to Steve Kerge, principal, Spark451, "Element451 takes enrollment marketing to the next level by combining strategy and creativity with marketing automation and machine learning to achieve measurable results. The platform has various technological innovations, but its essence and most remarkable quality is how it empowers the personalization of admissions communications—which is absolutely essential to connect with and motivate Gen Z students."

Element451 acts as a hub between the institution, the enrollment staff, and prospective students. It includes the following modules:

App451 —Building and managing mobile-friendly applications for school admission, scholarships, and other programs.

Campaigns451 —Sending coordinated email and SMS communications with customizable templates, hyper-targeted messages, and real-time analytics.

Event451 —Promoting and managing admissions events and visit days.

Sites451 —Creating personalized microsites for admitted students and other audiences to boost yield rates.

Conversations451 —Messaging app for chatting with prospects.

Pages451 —Producing dedicated landing pages for academic programs, lead generation, digital marketing, or other initiatives.

Predict451 —Predictive modeling functionality to identify candidates with a high likeliness to apply and enroll.

Insights451—Comprehensive dashboard reporting and data analytics tools to optimize performance of admissions recruitment campaigns.

Spark451 has successfully implemented the Element451 technology in campaigns for more than 30 colleges and universities, leading to the launch of a self-service version of the platform. Admissions teams that license the platform will receive in-person and remote onboarding and training as well as ongoing support.

Eric Range, director of enrollment operations and information services at Drew University, commented, "Our old CRM was built for business and built 20 years ago. Element451 was created specifically for higher ed. The user interface is much more intuitive and cleaner. And the level of granularity we have over how we handle prospect data is really important."

Christine Sneva, executive director of graduate enrollment management at Yeshiva University, said, "The ability to create dynamic content is critical. We're able to be intelligent and purposeful with our content and tailor it to where someone is in the funnel. Integration with microsites makes the system really unique."

About Spark451 & Element451

Spark451 is a higher education enrollment strategy, technology, and marketing firm that combines creativity with powerful technology to achieve measurable results. The firm integrates a multitude of communication channels and digital platforms for effective recruitment, advertising, and media for colleges and universities nationwide. Element451, its admissions marketing technology and CRM platform, empowers the personalization and automation of admissions communications and processes. For more information, please visit: https://www.spark451.com/ or https://www.spark451.com/element451

