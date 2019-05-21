Sparkcentral and IntelCal Announce Reseller Partnership to Offer Messaging Customer Service Platform for WhatsApp

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkcentral, an enterprise messaging customer service platform company, today announced an exclusive reseller partnership with IntelCal Solutions for the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The partnership makes Sparkcentral's solution for WhatsApp, chat, social, and messaging customer care available for businesses to deflect calls from their call centers and fast track to digital customer care. IntelCal will also be offering the solution to other companies in Central and South America.

IntelCal Solutions, headquartered in Puerto Rico, is a Business Process Outsourcer for contact center services and solutions. The company offers a turnkey service, including in-house agents to outsource digital customer care on modern messaging channels. In addition, IntelCal will be reselling and supporting the Sparkcentral platform for those companies that have an existing customer care department and/or contact center.

Sparkcentral's all-in-one messaging platform brings together messaging, social and web chat into one universal queue for digital customer service agents. "The new partnership will enable banks, insurances, retailers, travel & hospitality and all other B2C companies that want to excel in customer service through messaging. We can get them started quickly, within weeks, and deliver significant ROI," said Jon Zorio, Vice President Sales and Customer Success at Sparkcentral.

Erick Morales, President at IntelCal Solutions adds, "With Sparkcentral we are adding a best-of-breed solution for messaging customer service to our portfolio. WhatsApp is the main way how consumers are communicating in our region nowadays; we have not only added the industry-leading solution, but also significant experience to our suite of customer service offerings."

About Sparkcentral

Based in San Francisco, California, Sparkcentral is a messaging customer service platform company with a mission to change the way customer service is delivered around the world. Ninety-seven percent of Americans send a message at least once a day according to Pew Research, yet very few of those messages go to businesses. Sparkcentral aims to change that. The company wants to spark a movement to connect businesses with customers through messaging, whether through social media or private messaging channels such as WhatsApp, Messenger, SMS, live chat, or any other digital messaging means. Leading brands around the world rely on Sparkcentral's platform, including Netflix, Slack, Jetblue and Nordstrom. Learn more at www.sparkcentral.com.

