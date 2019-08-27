Sparkcentral Integrates With Freshworks To Increase Efficiency in Digital Customer Service and Support

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkcentral, an enterprise digital customer service platform company, today announced a partnership with Freshworks Inc., the customer engagement software company. The partnership makes Sparkcentral's messaging solutions available on the Freshworks Marketplace for Freshdesk, where Sparkcentral is now officially listed: https://www.freshworks.com/apps/freshdesk/sparkcentral

Freshdesk is Freshworks' omnichannel customer support software, which streamlines customer conversations across channels like email, social media, phone and chat. Sparkcentral's messaging solutions are available on the Freshworks Marketplace for Freshdesk.

Sparkcentral's digital customer service platform brings together messaging on channels such as WhatsApp or SMS/iMessage, social media, web and mobile chat into one universal queue for agents. Deploying a truly asynchronous agent workflow, its key focus is on maximum agent productivity. Any organization with more than 5-10 customer service agents on Freshdesk today, that wants to become a leader in digital customer service, will benefit from using Sparkcentral. Any company using Sparkcentral today for customer service and support, will benefit from using Freshdesk for efficient back-office ticket and case management.

With the integration, all interactions on Sparkcentral are created as tickets within Freshdesk, allowing teams to have complete context of all customer interactions. The integration thus reduces time spent on post-contact work, which is demonstrated through a video showcase here: https://www.sparkcentral.com/product/apis-and-integrations/freshworks/





Sparkcentral will be one of the sponsors at Refresh 19, Freshworks' global user conference in Las Vegas on the 4th & 5th of September 2019, at Aria Resort and Casinos. The two-day conference focuses on business innovation that helps companies keep customers for life. The conference offers a rich environment to discuss critical business issues, emerging trends, and best practices in customer engagement. More information at https://refresh.freshworks.com/

"We are excited to have Sparkcentral at Refresh, our marquee user conference. At Freshworks, we strive to create great customer experience and with new Freshdesk integration, agents working on Sparkcentral will have the right context to craft such experiences" said Anand Venkatraman, VP of Global Partnerships at Freshworks.

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Freshworks and for the Sparkcentral app to be listed on the Freshworks Marketplace" said Abhay Prasad, VP Product Management at Sparkcentral. "The integration will make both Sparkcentral and Freshworks customers even more efficient and effective on the new digital customer service channels. Our mission at Sparkcentral is to make consumers' lives — and that of the digital care agents who serve them — significantly easier. We hope to continue to drive positive change, one happy customer at a time. We are looking forward to demonstrating our integration at Refresh 2019 in Las Vegas."

About Freshworks

Freshworks provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. Freshworks SaaS products provide a 360-degree view of the customer, are ready to go, easy to use, and offer quick return on investment. Headquartered in San Mateo, USA, Freshworks 2,000+ team members work in offices throughout the world. For more information visit www.freshworks.com

About Sparkcentral

Sparkcentral is a digital customer service platform company, helping customer-centric brands change the way customer service is delivered around the world - through messaging on channels such as WhatsApp, social, SMS, or modern in-web/in-app live chat. Customers include Netflix, DirecTV, Nordstrom, jetBlue, KBC Bank, ENGIE, AXA Insurance, CitizenM Hotels. Learn more at www.sparkcentral.com .

