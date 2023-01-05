SparkCharge Debuts World's First Mobile EV Charging Solution for Fleets at CES 2023

SparkCharge's Charging as a Service offers affordable and scalable charging infrastructure, enabling businesses to electrify fleets without the limitations and expense of fixed infrastructure

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spurred by initiatives in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and, more recently, the Inflation Reduction Act that passed in August 2022, more businesses are looking to electrify their vehicle fleets. SparkCharge , the first company to create a mobile EV charging system and network, today announced it has launched its fleet services solution, the newest available from its mobile Charging as a Service (CaaS) lineup, to help make the transition simpler, more affordable and more immediate.

"SparkCharge was founded in part to expedite electric vehicle adoption and accessibility for everyone," said Josh Aviv, founder and CEO of SparkCharge. "Electrifying a fleet doesn't have to be expensive or timely – our turnkey EV fast charging solutions allow businesses to make the switch from gas-powered vehicles to battery-electric, enabling them to be in compliance with green initiatives while lowering overall operations and maintenance costs."

Keeping a fleet charged with SparkCharge is simple. Fleet owners and operators who use the service can log into the Currently portal, enter their address, select the vehicles that need to be charged, select a date and time for the vehicles to be charged, and with the click of a button, energy is delivered to the vehicles.

SparkCharge offers the only 100% electric and grid-free portable fast-charging EV solution available today. Additional benefits of SparkCharge's mobile CaaS for fleets include:

No CapEx: SparkCharge's mobile CaaS doesn't require businesses to install fixed infrastructure to charge EV fleets, removing the burden of high capital investment with specialized programs combining site design, energy deployment, software and service to make EV fleet operations seamless.

SparkCharge's mobile CaaS doesn't require businesses to install fixed infrastructure to charge EV fleets, removing the burden of high capital investment with specialized programs combining site design, energy deployment, software and service to make EV fleet operations seamless. Speed to Market: The portable, turnkey EV charging solution can be up and running in as few as 14 days in some markets, compared to the years it takes to construct and install fixed charging units.

The portable, turnkey EV charging solution can be up and running in as few as 14 days in some markets, compared to the years it takes to construct and install fixed charging units. Flexible and Scalable Infrastructure: The SparkCharge network is built to scale to meet a company's growing EV charging needs. It's also designed to service EVs of all sizes and varieties and gives businesses freedom of where to place vehicle assets and allows fleets to charge vehicles in multiple locations at the same time.

The SparkCharge network is built to scale to meet a company's growing EV charging needs. It's also designed to service EVs of all sizes and varieties and gives businesses freedom of where to place vehicle assets and allows fleets to charge vehicles in multiple locations at the same time. 99.9% Uptime: SparkCharge's portable, 100% grid-free charging solutions are battery-operated, so they're always available to charge, regardless of power outages. SparkCharge also implements a triple redundancy charging operation to keep fleets powered up even during a natural disaster when the grid goes down.

SparkCharge's portable, 100% grid-free charging solutions are battery-operated, so they're always available to charge, regardless of power outages. SparkCharge also implements a triple redundancy charging operation to keep fleets powered up even during a natural disaster when the grid goes down. Quicker ROI: By eliminating large upfront installation costs and offering one custom monthly payment, businesses looking to electrify their fleets will save on gas and maintenance costs, as well as see a faster return on their investment.

"Clean energy solutions are the path forward if we want to mitigate the effects of climate change and put our planet in a better place for future generations," adds Aviv. "Businesses that want to make the transition to electric vehicles no longer need to be hindered by a lack of infrastructure; the solution exists and we're here to aid them on their journey."

SparkCharge's mobile CaaS for fleets is currently available in Los Angeles, Calif.; San Diego, Calif.; San Francisco, Calif.; San Jose, Calif.; Dallas, Texas; Boston, Mass.; and Washington, D.C. It will launch in additional cities in 2023.

To learn more about SparkCharge's 100% grid-free EV charging solutions, visit booth #10971 at CES 2023 in LVCC North Hall or visit www.sparkcharge.io .

