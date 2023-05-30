SparkCharge Powers Up the Mass Pike with Free Portable EV Charging During Holiday Weekend

SparkCharge's grid-free EV charging solutions provide 99.9% uptime, ensuring reliable charging availability

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCharge, the first company to create a mobile EV charging system and network, showcased its commitment to providing convenient and accessible EV charging over the weekend along the Mass Pike. In response to the recent unavailability of multiple fixed EV charging stations along the Mass Pike, SparkCharge deployed its team and cutting-edge portable DC fast chargers, known as the Roadie, to offer complimentary EV charging services to drivers during Memorial Day weekend.

SparkCharge Roadie provides complimentary EV charging on the Mass Pike over Memorial Day weekend.

As a pioneer in the field, SparkCharge has revolutionized the EV charging landscape with its innovative Roadie charging solution. Unlike traditional fixed charging stations that rely on the grid, the Roadie is a compact, portable unit that can be deployed without any installation or construction. With its rapid-charging capability, the Roadie offers a convenient and dependable charging option for EV drivers and businesses, particularly in areas where access to charging infrastructure may be limited or temporarily unavailable.

Recognizing the inconvenience caused by the inoperable EV charging stations along the Mass Pike, SparkCharge stepped in to ensure that New England EV drivers could continue their journeys with confidence, highlighting the flexibility and reliability of mobile charging solutions and showcasing how innovations like the Roadie can be rapidly deployed to provide essential charging services when and where they are needed most.

"We understand the frustration experienced by EV drivers when they encounter unavailable or out-of-service charging stations," said Josh Aviv, founder CEO of SparkCharge. "Our mission at SparkCharge is to eliminate barriers to EV adoption and make reliable charging accessible to all. By bringing our portable EV charging solution to the Mass Pike, we were able to provide drivers with a hassle-free charging experience during this busy holiday weekend."

The SparkCharge team was stationed at strategic locations along the route, ensuring drivers access to reliable charging without any interruption to their travel plans. In doing so, SparkCharge aims to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles by offering a seamless charging experience to all drivers.

For more information about SparkCharge and its portable EV charging solutions, please visit www.sparkcharge.io.

ABOUT SPARKCHARGE

SparkCharge created the world's first mobile electric vehicle charger and network, powered by the Roadie. The Roadie Charging System is a portable, powerful, and modular EV charging solution that makes DC fast charging available anywhere regardless of infrastructure. The mobile app and EV power delivery service, SparkCharge Mobile allows EV drivers and businesses to have their EV charged wherever and whenever they want. To learn more about SparkCharge go to: www.SparkCharge.io.

Contact:

Miranda Maitino

Marketing Manager, SparkCharge

[email protected]

Wendi Sheridan, Interdependence PR

(215) 630-5287

[email protected]

SOURCE SparkCharge