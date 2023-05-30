SparkCharge Powers Up the Mass Pike with Free Portable EV Charging During Holiday Weekend

News provided by

SparkCharge

30 May, 2023, 11:40 ET

SparkCharge's grid-free EV charging solutions provide 99.9% uptime, ensuring reliable charging availability

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCharge, the first company to create a mobile EV charging system and network, showcased its commitment to providing convenient and accessible EV charging over the weekend along the Mass Pike. In response to the recent unavailability of multiple fixed EV charging stations along the Mass Pike, SparkCharge deployed its team and cutting-edge portable DC fast chargers, known as the Roadie, to offer complimentary EV charging services to drivers during Memorial Day weekend.

Continue Reading
SparkCharge Roadie provides complimentary EV charging on the Mass Pike over Memorial Day weekend.
SparkCharge Roadie provides complimentary EV charging on the Mass Pike over Memorial Day weekend.

As a pioneer in the field, SparkCharge has revolutionized the EV charging landscape with its innovative Roadie charging solution. Unlike traditional fixed charging stations that rely on the grid, the Roadie is a compact, portable unit that can be deployed without any installation or construction. With its rapid-charging capability, the Roadie offers a convenient and dependable charging option for EV drivers and businesses, particularly in areas where access to charging infrastructure may be limited or temporarily unavailable.

Recognizing the inconvenience caused by the inoperable EV charging stations along the Mass Pike, SparkCharge stepped in to ensure that New England EV drivers could continue their journeys with confidence, highlighting the flexibility and reliability of mobile charging solutions and showcasing how innovations like the Roadie can be rapidly deployed to provide essential charging services when and where they are needed most.

"We understand the frustration experienced by EV drivers when they encounter unavailable or out-of-service charging stations," said Josh Aviv, founder CEO of SparkCharge. "Our mission at SparkCharge is to eliminate barriers to EV adoption and make reliable charging accessible to all. By bringing our portable EV charging solution to the Mass Pike, we were able to provide drivers with a hassle-free charging experience during this busy holiday weekend."

The SparkCharge team was stationed at strategic locations along the route, ensuring drivers access to reliable charging without any interruption to their travel plans. In doing so, SparkCharge aims to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles by offering a seamless charging experience to all drivers.

For more information about SparkCharge and its portable EV charging solutions, please visit www.sparkcharge.io.

ABOUT SPARKCHARGE

SparkCharge created the world's first mobile electric vehicle charger and network, powered by the Roadie. The Roadie Charging System is a portable, powerful, and modular EV charging solution that makes DC fast charging available anywhere regardless of infrastructure. The mobile app and EV power delivery service, SparkCharge Mobile allows EV drivers and businesses to have their EV charged wherever and whenever they want. To learn more about SparkCharge go to: www.SparkCharge.io.

Contact:
Miranda Maitino
Marketing Manager, SparkCharge
[email protected]

Wendi Sheridan, Interdependence PR
(215) 630-5287
[email protected]

SOURCE SparkCharge

Also from this source

SparkCharge Partners with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to Showcase EV Charging Solutions

SparkCharge Expands Mobile EV Charging Fleet Service Nationwide

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.